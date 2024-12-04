Boxing and MMA financier Turki Alalshikh is continuing to line up prospective opponents for two of the fight game's greatest stars, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, and Francis Ngannou.

Canelo has been a pound-for-pound stalwart for years, and remains the clear No.1 fighter in the super middleweight division. He is yet to fight in Saudi Arabia, or under a Riyadh Season umbrella, but Alalshikh has spoken warmly of the boxer, and is steadfast in his belief regarding whom the Mexican bruiser should box next.

Ngannou, meanwhile, has fought three times under Alalshikh's remit due to his two-fight swing in boxing, in which he floored Tyson Fury in a shocking scene but lost to the heavyweight via narrow decision. Anthony Joshua then knocked Ngannou out in two rounds, before the the former UFC champion returned to the cage and destroyed Renan Ferreira in a PFL Super-Fight. All three fights took place in Saudi Arabia.

Who Canelo And Ngannou Should Fight Next

Alalshikh wants Canelo to box Terence Crawford, and Ngannou to fight Deontay Wilder

Alalshikh has long regarded Terence 'Bud' Crawford as the ideal opponent to fight Canelo, yet has faced resistance as Alvarez focused on his September opponent Edgar Berlanga, whom he beat by decision.

With his ruthless thrashing of Errol Spence Jr. last year, Crawford secured one of the most significant wins of boxing's modern era, and followed the knockout with a decision win over Israil Madrimov atop a Riyadh Season-sponsored card in Los Angeles that GIVEMESPORT attended in August. Alalshikh remains interested in Crawford, and, during an interview Tuesday on DAZN, spoke of his desire to see the American fight Canelo.

"I don't know anyone now from the Canelo team, and I don't have any connection, but if he's hearing me, we are ready to discuss. But I want to discuss [with] him directly, without anyone in the middle."

Canelo & Terence Crawford's pro boxing records (as of 3/12/24) Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez Terence Crawford Fights 66 41 Wins 62 (39 by KO) 41 (31 by KO) Losses 2 0 Draws 2 0

In the same interview, Alalshikh discussed Ngannou's possible future, and said that, if the PFL champion were to return to a boxing ring rather than an MMA cage, then he'd like to see the Cameroon slugger compete against America's thunderous puncher Deontay Wilder.

"I need to sit with Wilder [for] two minutes to see his condition." said Alalshikh.

"I can catch it from two minutes [and check] if he's ready or not [to fight]. I don't want to waste time and money anymore. I need to check first if he's still got it."

Francis Ngannou & Deontay Wilder's pro boxing records (as of 3/12/24) Francis Ngannou Deontay Wilder Fights 2 48 Wins 0 43 (42 by KO) Losses 2 4 Draws 0 1

Alternatively, Ngannou could remain in MMA. Should he continue winning in that sport, then a cross-promoted bout involving UFC GOAT Jon Jones will always carry intrigue, as could PFL fights against the likes of Rico Verhoeven.

"Francis will come to me in December," Alalshikh said, referencing the December 21 rematch between heavyweight fighters Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury. It is during that fight week when Alalshikh will talk to Ngannou about "a lot of business" they have to discuss "together."