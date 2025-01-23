Manchester City may have scuppered their chances of winning another Champions League title under the stewardship of Pep Guardiola after falling to a 4–2 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night at the Parc des Princes.

After earning a commanding two-goal lead, by virtue of goals from Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland in the 50th and 53rd minute, respectively, Luis Enrique’s side turned things up a notch in the second half and ran riot with a glut of goals.

Ousmane Dembele, Bradley Barcola, Joao Neves and Goncalo Ramos completed PSG’s remarkable turn-a-round in the second 45 and, as a result, the 2022/23 winners of Europe’s top table are currently sitting in 25th place.

Having won just two of their first seven, Manchester City have the chance to right their wrongs with a final league phase outing, at home against Belgian outfit Club Brugge, next week, in order to secure passage into the impending play-off round.

In this season’s new-look Champions League format, the top eight will advance directly into the Round of 16, while sides that finish between ninth and 24th will battle it out for the remaining eight spots by contesting in knockout phase play-offs.

At the time of writing, Guardiola’s side – who reigned victorious against Inter Milan in the final two years ago – are not inside the play-off spots and Opta’s supercomputer has predicted where they will finish following their test against Club Brugge.

Jack Grealish and Phil Foden
Based off their xPoints (expected points tally), it has been predicted that Guardiola and his men will finish in 25th – outside the play-off spots – behind the likes of PSG, Benfica and Stuttgart, who all make it by the skin of their teeth.

Fellow Premier League outfit Liverpool, who face PSV Eindhoven on Matchday 8, are expected to finish top of the standings with an xPoints tally of 22.9. Barcelona, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan make up the top eight.

The Premier League’s Aston Villa finish the league phase in ninth, on an xPoints tally of 14.9, and Unai Emery’s side are quickly followed by Atalanta and Lille. Arne Slot’s former club, Feyenoord, and Borussia Dortmund are also expected progress to the play-off phase.

Despite topsy-turvy campaigns thus far, European juggernauts Bayern Munich, Real Madrid – who are record winners of the competition – and Juventus could all book a spot in the play-offs. As do Celtic, Sporting CP and Club Brugge on 12.9, 11.8 and 11.7 xPoints, respectively.

Opta Supercomputer - Champions League Table

Team

xPoints

1st (%)

Top 8 (%)

Play-off (%)

Eliminated (%)

Liverpool

22.9

89.1

100

0

0

Barcelona

19.7

10.9

100

0

0

Inter Milan

18.4

0

97.7

2.3

0

Arsenal

18.1

0

100

0

0

Atletico Madrid

17.1

0

81.5

18.5

0

AC Milan

16.9

0

73.6

26.4

0

Bayer Leverkusen

15.4

0

75.5

24.5

0

Atalanta

15.1

0

35.1

64.9

0

Aston Villa

14.9

0

52.6

47.4

0

Lille

14.9

0

33.1

66.9

0

Bayern Munich

14.6

0

7.9

92.1

0

Borussia Dortmund

14.3

0

11.8

88.2

0

Real Madrid

14.0

0

2.9

97.1

0

Feyenoord

13.9

0

13.1

86.9

0

Juventus

13.9

0

0.8

99.2

0

Stade Brestois

13.8

0

7.3

92.7

0

Monaco

13.5

0

7.0

93.0

0

Celtic

12.9

0

0

100

0

PSV Eindhoven

11.9

0

0

100

0

Sporting CP

11.8

0

0

91.5

8.5

Club Brugge

11.7

0

0

93.9

6.1

Paris Saint-Germain

11.7

0

0

86.0

14.0

Stuttgart

11.1

0

0

65.7

34.3

Benfica

10.9

0

0

83.6

16.4

Manchester City

10.1

0

0

63.8

36.2

Dinamo Zagreb

8.9

0

0

15.3

84.7

Shakhtar Donetsk

7.6

0

0

0.1

99.9

Bologna

5.9

0

0

0

100

Crvena zvezda

4.6

0

0

0

100

RB Leipzig

4.6

0

0

0

100

Sparta Prague

4.4

0

0

0

100

Sturm Graz

4.2

0

0

0

100

Girona

3.7

0

0

0

100

RB Salzburg

3.7

0

0

0

100

Young Boys

1.1

0

0

0

100

Slovan Bratislava

0.3

0

0

0

100

All data per Opta Analyst - correct as of 23/02/15