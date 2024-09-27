Following last week's dramatic events, which included a hard-fought 2-2 draw between Manchester City and Arsenal, and the confirmation that Rodri will be sidelined with an ACL injury until the final weeks of the season, Opta's latest supercomputer predictions still indicate that Pep Guardiola's side is on course to clinch yet another Premier League title, opening an astonishing and highly unexpected 10 point gap on their closest challengers Arsenal.

This has left many rival fans - mostly those of whom are desperate to put an end to the Cityiens clean sweep of domestic silverware, including their run of four consecutive Premier League titles - questioning the reliability of the supercomputer. Many have taken to social media to challenge its predictions and express their doubts, with Liverpool and Arsenal fans' voices that can be heard the loudest.

Opta's Predicted Premier League Table

Man City expected to be crowned champions despite Rodri's injury

Before Rodri’s injury, a supercomputer projected the reigning champions to finish the campaign on a whopping 92 points – six ahead of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal – as they were predicted to retain their crown. Since then, not much has changed, and despite how influential the Spanish midfielder is to his club and country's fortunes, Opta's technology reckons Guardiola's side can still achieve an impressive tally of 91 points come May.

In three out of the past four seasons of English top flight football, 91 points would have given clubs enough points to run away with the title. The Manchester-based side’s points-per-game average with the 57-cap Spain international as their lynchpin is a more-than-impressive 2.36. Without him, it sits at just 2.04. Of course, this statistic is now being used as a stick by rival fans to beat the supercomputer with.

Opta's Predited Premier League Table (Top 4) Position Team Played Points 1. Manchester City 38 91 2. Arsenal 38 81 3. Liverpool 38 77 4. Chelsea 38 66

Arsenal, off the back of back-to-back second-placed finishes in 2022/23 and 2023/24 with 84 and 89 points, will have theoretically had their chances of a first league title in 20 years boosted by Rodri's injury. But with Opta's predictions suggesting otherwise, with Arteta's side handed an expected 10-point yawning chasm, the biggest criticism it faces is from fans of the north London club.

"I'm not ready for this again," one X user said, while another asked: "Has anyone told Opta that Rodri's season is over?" A third comment adds: "We literally have almost the same expected points as City from the start as last season. Where does the 10 points gap come from?" A fourth then concluded: "Thinking City will finish 10 points ahead is diabolical and honestly an insult."

Liverpool Fans Also Fancy Their Chances

Good start to Arne Slot era leaves Anfield faithful with rose-tinted glasses

Oh, how quickly things can change. Football is all about emotions, and although Liverpool fans were quick to take note of a possible slow transition period for the club as they get to grips with the troubles that come with life after Jurgen Klopp, a near-perfect start to the Arne Slot era has Reds' fans turning from doubters to believers in record speeds.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: On September 1st, 2024, Arne Slot became the first Liverpool manager to win his first meeting with Manchester United since Bob Paisley in November 1975, and just the second to do so away from home after George Kay in November 1936.

The Anfield outfit have won four of their five Premier League games under their new Dutch boss, having conceded just once in that time. Meanwhile, victories in the Champions League away at AC Milan, alongside a 5-1 demolition job over West Ham in the Carabao Cup, have left their fan-base feeling just as baffled by Opta's supercomputer as Arsenal fans.

"Opta is mad, Liverpool are definitely finishing top two this season", one Reds fan said on X. Another commented: "Opta thinks this Liverpool side gets less points than the one that finished last season with Alisson & Trent injured for more than a quarter of it, injuries galore, and kids playing all winter. Unless it’s baked in another injury crisis, the algorithm is a Manc."

A third threw shade on Arsenal in the process, saying: "With Arsenal's bottling and weak mentality, I don't see them finishing ahead of us and Chelsea What have they done for us to think they'll finish second?"