Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur is set to be suspended for a further six games after missing their 4-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday evening over racist remarks towards teammate Son Heung-min. However, Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that whilst the club are confident they can get his ban appealed, they will only be able to reduce his suspension by one game thanks to the Premier League's rules.

Bentancur was banned for seven domestic games earlier this month, missing the win over City - and whilst he is set to return in the midst of the Christmas fixture list, Spurs are set to launch an appeal to reduce his ban. Bentancur has started seven of Tottenham's 12 games in the Premier League, and that will impact them somewhat - though there is hope the ban can be reduced, even if only for one game.

The Uruguayan has been reprimanded for his actions

Bentancur was filmed on Uruguayan television programme 'Por La Camiseta' making a remark about Son, with the Football Association charging him in September - despite Son later that month stating that there was no ill relationship between the players.

Rodrigo Bentancur's Premier League statistics - Tottenham squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 10 =9th Goals 1 =8th Key Passes Per Game 0.2 =15th Tackles Per Game 1.9 4th Interceptions Per Game 1.6 1st Match rating 6.64 =13th

Bentancur apologised to Son in June after the clip went viral, with the midfielder stating that it was a 'very bad joke' - however, the FA stated that the former Juventus star had acted improperly, with a statement reading:

"[Bentancur] acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought the game into disrepute”. “It was further alleged that this constitutes an “aggravated breach” … as it included a reference – whether express or implied – to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin."

Jacobs: Tottenham 'Optimistic' Over Bentancur Reduction

The Uruguayan is currently out until December

Speaking to exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs stated that whilst Tottenham will be hoping that Bentancur's suspension can be reduced, the most they can ask for is simply one game due to the Premier League's rules. He said:

"The minimum suspension for aggravated misconduct is six matches, so even if Spurs are successful, Rodrigo Bentancur will only have one-match from his seven-game ban taken off. "Spurs are optimistic, and know several other clubs sympathise with the severity of the punishment. Spurs will argue Bentancur did not mean any offence in making the remarks, and instead that he was actually being sarcastic, replying in such a manner because he was offended himself and taken aback by the interviewer simply referring to Son as 'the Korean'."

Bentancur Will Miss Key Premier League Clashes

The Tottenham midfielder will be out for a crunch part of the campaign

Missing further clashes in the Premier League, Bentancur will be unavailable for home top-flight games against fellow London sides Fulham and Chelsea, alongside away ties to the south coast against Bournemouth and Southampton - before a League Cup home clash against Manchester United and a further game in N17 against Liverpool.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodrigo Bentancur has 82 appearances for Tottenham, scoring eight goals.

They are some huge games which will take Tottenham to the halfway mark in the Premier League - and returning against dark horses Nottingham Forest, Ange Postecoglou will be hoping that his players will have remained in the Champions League race by that point before they embark on the second half of their season, having not finished in the top four for the past two Premier League campaigns.

