Highlights Orange County SC have launched community investment opportunities to football fans in the UK.

When OCSC fought off MLS giants LA Galaxy to avoid displacement from their home ground, the club realised the power of their fans.

Nearly 1,500 supporters have since bought shares in the club, which offers an alternative to the College and MLS development pathway in U.S. soccer.

Orange County Soccer Club may bask in the sunshine of Irvine, California but it arguably shares more in common with your grassroots team in England than the looming franchises of Major League Soccer.

There is something both classically English and uniquely modern about how Orange County SC - who play their football in the USL Championship - is being run. President of Business Relations Daniel Rutstein is an AFC Wimbledon supporter and has taken inspiration from his boyhood team in more ways than one.

AFC Wimbledon are English football's greatest example of a phoenix club. Wombles supporters re-founded the team in its geographical home of South London after the Football Association controversially allowed the original club to relocate 70 miles north to Milton Keynes in 2003 and rebrand themselves as MK Dons.

As a consequence, the bond between club and fan at AFC Wimbledon is especially strong - in fact, their official owners are supporters group The Dons Trust - and they tapped into their unique fan power once again in 2019 in a bid to return to their spiritual home of Plough Lane. Using Seedrs, AFC Wimbledon raised £2m in crowdfunding to help finance the reconstruction and reopening of the ground that served as their stadium from 1912 to 1991.

OCSC are now using the very same platform - now known as Republic Europe - with a view to creating their own community investment model, which is currently open for football fans in the UK to pre-register. And just like Wimbledon, the motivation for doing so came from a place of pain, a time of hardship and a fight for survival.

Exile or Extinction

Less than two years ago, exile and extinction were both genuine possibilities for the California club. LA Galaxy identified OCSC's home ground - the Championship Soccer Stadium - as a potential venue for LA Galaxy II, the MLS giants' reserve string, and sought talks with local government to overtake the contract.

But the threat of displacement showed just how strong the sense of community is around the second-tier club. Supporters wrote hundreds of letters, made hundreds of phone calls and held protests at council meetings to ensure local officials understood the need for OCSC to remain at the Irvine stadium.

Fan power prevailed and the debate over reallocating the stadium was taken off the agenda, the council instead agreeing to OCSC staying for another year. That opened Rutstein's eyes to the level of passion supporters truly felt towards the club, and indeed even non-supporters who had joined the cause to help an underdog stave off the threat to their existence from a gigantic MLS franchise.

When the club secured a ten-year agreement to remain at the Championship Soccer Stadium unchallenged a year later, OCSC immediately made 5% of the club's ownership available for fans to purchase. That concept has since been built upon to a point where nearly 1,500 owners have invested $600,000 into the 2021 USL champions, with one young owner from Tennessee using the earnings from his weekend job to fund his $100 investment. The annual 'Owners game' - held for those who own a stake in the club - saw people fly in from 19 different states, highlighting how OCSC's story has appealled not only to locals, but the wider soccer community within the United States.

Recruitment and Development

It's not just ownership where Orange County SC tend to do things a little differently - the same can be said for their recruitment and development model too. They offer an alternative to the traditional College and Draft system in US soccer, and proved incredibly successful in getting young, American footballers to where they need to be to become elite players - Europe.

By allowing young prospects to enter the professional game sooner, OCSC have created a stepping stone which has seen its players secure transfers to Stade de Reims, Nordsjaelland and Feyenoord in recent years. The Western Conference side have sold the most players to Europe of any club in North America and hope their approach to development will see former OCSC stars feature for the United States National Mens Team at the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

Community Investment Opportunities in the UK

This week, OCSC have opened up community investment opportunities to the UK. Via Republic Europe, football fans can own a piece of the club for as little as £50. With that comes some typical perks, such unique owners' merchandise and direct updates from the club's leadership. But what the Orange County outfit are really offering is the opportunity to be a part of something; an emotionally engaged community, a culture war with the franchise model of the MLS, a journey of growth, expansion and evolution, and plenty of playoff fun along the way.

With soccer ever-growing in the United States and the next World Cup already on the horizon, now's the perfect time to 'own a slice' - in Rutstein's own words - of the beautiful game in California.

"I’ve proudly been an owner of AFC Wimbledon for a number of years now, an investment made through the Seedrs platform, and I understand what owning even a tiny percentage of a club can mean.

"This opportunity allows international fans to own a slice of our unique club with its community feel and global reach, to own a slice of the growth of soccer in America, and to own a slice of the team playing in orange in one of the most idyllic parts of the world."

