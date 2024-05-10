Highlights Troy Franklin fell in the draft due to rumors about his character, despite being a hardworking and smart player.

Draft media ranked Franklin highly, but he was selected by the Denver Broncos in the fourth round at 102nd overall.

Franklin's reunion with quarterback Bo Nix in Denver could have an immediate impact due to their previous success together.

One of the biggest fallers over the draft weekend was Troy Franklin, a wide receiver who starred at the University of Oregon. According to his college head coach, Dan Lanning, the fall was due to unfounded rumors about his character. Speaking to the Denver Gazette's Chris Tommason, Lanning said of the former Duck:

I heard so many things about the guy doesn’t love football. I mean, the guy practices his tail off like football was what he was made for. That’s what he does. He’s an extremely intelligent player who is very smart and works hard to be really good.

There was heavy depth in this year's wide receiver class, and Franklin was considered a strong prospect by draft media people like Daniel Jeremiah, who ranked him the 76th best prospect and the Athletics' Dane Brugler, who had him 40th overall. Franklin ended up being selected by the Denver Broncos with a fourth-round pick, 102nd overall.

Despite the Long Wait, Franklin Ended Up In a Good Situation

He will again team with Bo Nix

Franklin was a strong prospect for Oregon and played in all the team's games as a true freshman in 2021. By 2022, he began to break out, catching 61 passes and nine touchdowns. The wideout was a Second-Team All-American in 2023 after notching 81 receptions for 1,383 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Troy Franklin College Stats Year Receptions Receiving Yards Yards Per Reception Receiving Touchdowns 2021 18 209 11.6 2 2022 61 891 14.6 9 2023 81 1,383 17.1 14

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bo Nix had an average depth of target of 13.0 yards when throwing to Troy Franklin last year, nearly double the rate of any other receiver.

Lanning believes the Broncos did really well to nab Franklin, saying:

The Broncos got a steal there. That’s a great pick for them. . . . He’s going to run his routes hard every single rep regardless of whether the ball is thrown to him or away from him.

Interestingly enough, Franklin will also be teaming with a quarterback he's had fantastic success with. Denver selected former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the draft's 12th overall pick. Nix and Franklin became teammates in 2022 and led the Ducks to a 22-5 record in their two years together.

The wide receiver should also be able to play right away for the Broncos. The team has a star-level receiver in Courtland Sutton, but not much depth behind him after trading Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns. Franklin's familiarity with Nix could help him get off to a strong start in his rookie season.

