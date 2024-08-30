Everton-bound midfielder Orel Mangala will undergo his medical on Friday morning ahead of his loan move to Goodison Park, according to recent reports from Sky in Germany.

After a quiet summer for the Merseyside club, the Toffees are set to complete deadline day business. Defensive midfield is an area of the pitch that requires strengthening after Amadou Onana was sold to Aston Villa earlier in the transfer window.

Mangala ‘Set for Medical’

He will join Everton on loan for the 2024/25 season

Lyon midfielder Mangala is set to complete a loan switch to Goodison Park for the remainder of the 2024/25 season. According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, the 26-year-old is in Liverpool and will undergo his medical on Friday morning, potentially within the hour.

He claims a deal has been agreed with Lyon, but after fresh negotiations, it will be a straight loan. Initial reports indicated there could be an obligation to buy clause in the move, but it appears this is no longer the case.

Mangala, a Belgian international, joined Lyon from Nottingham Forest earlier this summer. He remains under contract with the Ligue 1 side until the summer of 2028.

Lyon Close in on Everton ‘Target’

Wilfried Zaha had been linked with a return to England

Elsewhere, rumoured Everton target Wilfried Zaha is closing in on a loan move to French side Lyon, according to reports. Outlet HITC claims the Ivory Coast winger has agreed terms to join on loan from Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Zaha, 31, spent the majority of his youth and senior career at Selhurst Park with Crystal Palace. He ended his association with the club last summer, and completed a move to Turkey.

The report claims Zaha held discussions with his former club, as well as Everton and Leicester City, prior to agreeing terms with Lyon. Despite a desire to return to England and the Premier League, France now appears his most likely destination before Friday night’s deadline.