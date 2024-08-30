Everton are set to sign Olympique Lyon and Belgian ace Orel Mangala on a loan deal this summer, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who suggests that everything is already sealed and completed.

Boss Sean Dyche and his entourage have endured a relatively quiet summer but are set to end on a positive note with the addition of Mangala, who has racked up 19 caps for the Belgian national team.

Everton Set to Sign Lyon’s Orel Mangala

‘Everything’s already sealed and completed’

The base of midfield at Goodison Park is an area of last-minute interest for Dyche and Co given Amadou Onana’s £50 million-worth departure to Aston Villa earlier in the window and Mangala has been earmarked as their primary target.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), journalist Tavolieri has suggested that Mangala is set to become a Deadline Day signing for the Toffees in the coming hours with all details of his contract sealed and completed.

“Orel Managla sign his loan contract deal with Everton in one hour. Everything’s already sealed & completed.”

The Brussels-born midfielder, 26, spent last season on loan in the Premier League for Nottingham Forest and amassed 34 outings in all competitions, becoming a key player under Steve Cooper and Nuno Espirito Santo.

Now, upon returning to his Ligue 1 employers, he is set to complete a permanent move to Everton with him in Merseyside to complete his Everton medical, per Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Pletternberg.

Calvert-Lewin’s Last-Minute Departure ‘Not Impossible’

Club could sell to avoid losing him on free transfer

Close

Despite already letting striker Neal Maupay leave this summer, The Athletic’s David Ornstein has reported that Dominic Calvert-Lewin could also be on Dyche’s chopping block in the final hours of the window.

Contracted to the Merseysiders until next summer, his employers could be keen to let the 27-year-old leave this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer upon his contract expiration.

Admired by Chelsea and Newcastle United, there is every chance that Sheffield-born Calvert-Lewin leaves before the window closes for business and a move within England’s top flight looks most likely.