Summary John Cena's shocking heel turn took place at Toronto's Elimination Chamber, setting up a feud with Cody Rhodes.

A planned appearance of a certain WWE Superstar on SmackDown was scrapped, maintaining the intensity of Rhodes' promo against Cena.

The upcoming WrestleMania 41 showdown between Cena and Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship promises to be a seismic main event.

A week removed from Toronto's Elimination Chamber, the WWE Universe is still speechless at what unfolded at the Rogers Centre. A night in which Jade Cargill and Randy Orton returned was shadowed by the industry-changing heel turn from John Cena. Taking to the main event segment to celebrate his Chamber victory with Cody Rhodes, as the American Nightmare rejected The Rock's offer of selling his soul, it appeared that Cena had taken the Final Boss up on this proposal and proceeded to lay the smackdown on Rhodes.

Having not been seen since, Rhodes has appeared on two shows to respond to The Champ's actions. However, according to a recent report, the Undisputed WWE Champion's recent appearance on SmackDown could have looked a lot different.

Playing his newly-found heel role to a tee, John Cena has not been seen or heard from since his actions in Toronto. Set for an appearance in Brussels on Monday Night Raw next week, it will mark the first time Rhodes and Cena have seen each other since the attack at the Chamber. The American Nightmare hasn't been shy about letting his feelings known, unloading in promo segments on both Raw and SmackDown. With his passion as clear as day, a recent report from Fightful Select has revealed Rhodes' appearance on Friday was originally meant to involve R-Truth.

Original Plans for Cody Rhodes on SmackDown

A last-minute change saw one WWE Superstar removed

The Undisputed WWE Champion made his first appearance since the Elimination Chamber at last Friday's SmackDown. Sporting a black eye received at the hands of Travis Scott, Rhodes unloaded on the trio, who mercilessly attacked him in Toronto. Using the Champ's own phrase against him, the American Nightmare declared that if Cena wants some, he can come get some.

A segment that continued the duo's feud on the Road to WrestleMania, the realness and passion of the promo had the WWE Universe hanging on Rhodes' every word. However, according to Fightful Select, this wasn't the only segment Rhodes was set to appear in. Alongside his fiery promo, the American Nightmare was meant to appear in a backstage segment alongside R-Truth. However, this was scrapped due to fears that it would have reduced the severity of Rhodes' impassioned promo.

A removed segment that the WWE Universe will mourn, with R-Truth always providing hilarious moments, especially with his love for his childhood hero Cena, fans will agree that removing the interaction was best for business.

Cena and Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

A seismic main event awaits

Match Stipulation Match Type Event Cody Rhodes (C) vs. John Cena Singles Match For the Undisputed WWE Championship WrestleMania 41

Following Cena's victory in Toronto, the 16-time World Champion earned himself a date with destiny, as he is set to face Cody Rhodes at the Showcase of the Immortals. A match that offers Cena the opportunity to win his record-breaking 17th World Championship, with his career nearly finished, it is clear to see why he sold his soul with history so close.

For Rhodes, he will be hoping he can retain at WrestleMania for the first time in his career, following his victory for the championship at the previous Show of Shows. A night that promises a jaw-dropping result either way, the WWE Universe is eager for April to roll around.