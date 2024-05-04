Highlights Cody Rhodes' long journey to WrestleMania 40 ended with a well-deserved victory over Roman Reigns for the WWE title.

The Rock almost won the title from Reigns at 'Mania 40 before giving it up to return to Hollywood.

The Rock teased a future feud with Rhodes post-'Mania 40, potentially setting up a showdown between the two in the future.

At WrestleMania 40, fans rejoiced as Cody Rhodes finally finished the story and reached the mountaintop in WWE. He defeated Roman Reigns one year after his shocking loss to The Tribal Chief and was able to get his hands on the title that his father never held, however, the path to ‘Mania 40 certainly wasn’t straightforward for the new champion.

Despite winning the 2024 Royal Rumble, Rhodes' title opportunity was anything but guaranteed. When Dwayne Johnson became a member of the TKO Board of Directors in January, he began to pose a major threat to Cody’s match with Roman Reigns, and the fear that Rhodes’ fans had was realised when The Great One returned to WWE on the 2nd of February edition of SmackDown and seemingly convinced The American Nightmare to step away from the idea of facing Reigns at WrestleMania. From there, it was the fans’ online backlash that drove the company to stick to their original plan, and, thankfully for the vast majority of viewers, Rhodes was able to go on to Philadelphia and claim the ultimate prize. But, there’s no getting away from the fact that WWE was set on The Rock vs Roman as late as February.

Related Cody Rhodes Discusses Turning Heel in WWE The American Nightmare is a crowd favourite, but he's now addressed the possibility of turning to the dark side

Understandably, some are wondering what things might now look like should WWE have ignored the fan criticism and ploughed on with the clash between the family members. For most, Rhodes was the clear choice to dethrone The Tribal Chief, but, given his status within the company, it wouldn’t have been a huge surprise to see The Rock walk out of WrestleMania 40 as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. According to reports, this was certainly something being discussed.

The Rock Almost Beat Reigns For the Title

He would have immediately vacated it and returned to Hollywood

Per Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it’s been revealed that one idea circulating within WWE would’ve seen The Great One beat Roman for the gold before immediately giving it up to facilitate a return to Hollywood.

It’s mentioned that Rock would then call himself ‘The People’s Champion’, which is interesting as he was gifted a title with the same name by Muhammad Ali’s widow at the 2024 Hall of Fame, perhaps acting as a way to carry out this part of the initial plan without him winning Roman Reigns’ championship.

“At one point there was an idea that Rock would win the title from Reigns, and then give up the title to go to Hollywood and end the streak, but always call himself “The People’s Champion,” which is where that idea and belt came in, which was long before the Hall of Fame ceremony.”

In the end, the vast majority of WWE fans got what they wanted with Rhodes’ victory, and Rock’s participation in the tag team match which closed night one was legendary in its own right.

The Rock Teased a Future Feud With Rhodes

Plans for a match with Reigns have been postponed

The Brahma Bull’s last appearance in WWE came on the Raw after WrestleMania 40, where he confronted the brand-new WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, inside the ring. The two then teased a potential rivalry somewhere down the line, before the Great One handed the American Nightmare a mystery object.

Related What The Rock Gave Cody Rhodes on Raw After Mania The Rock and Cody Rhodes had an intimate moment in the middle of the ring on WWE Raw, where The People's Champ handed something to his foe.

It’s unclear when Rock will be back in the company, but it’s previously been reported that The Great One vs The American Nightmare is on their radar for ‘Mania next year. As for his match with Reigns? Well, WWE are reportedly not treating that contest as a priority right now and time will only tell whether they will eventually square off inside the squared circle. As always, should more come out about the original plans for WrestleMania 40, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.