Summary John Cena's shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber was done in the hopes of winning a record-breaking 17th World Title.

The WWE Universe was surprised by Cena aligning with The Rock, forming a powerful duo.

Originally intended for a different superstar, Cena's heel turn had numerous changes.

The WWE Universe are still coming to terms with John Cena's jaw-dropping heel turn at the Elimination Chamber. A main event segment seen by hundreds of millions, the 16-time World Champion's desperation for a record-breaking 17th World Title got the better of him as he sold his soul to The Rock. A change in character that the WWE Universe never thought they'd see; recent reports have revealed that he wasn't originally intended for the heel turn, but instead a different WWE Superstar.

When Cody Rhodes swore in the face of the Final Boss in Toronto, it appeared to end a wholesome night in which Cena earned himself a WrestleMania main event match. However, one hug later, hearts worldwide shattered as the Champ aligned with the People's Champion, forming a powerful Hollywood duo that fans still can't wrap their heads around. An industry-changing moment, the Road to WrestleMania has once again been given a shot of excitement at the hands of the Final Boss. Arguably one of the greatest heel turns in WWE history, a report has revealed that The Rock originally wanted Cody Rhodes to turn his back on the WWE Universe.

Related Stone Cold Steve Austin Comments on John Cena's WWE Heel Turn Steve Austin had one of the best heel turns in WWE history, and has now provided his opinion on John Cena joining him on the dark side.

Cody Rhodes Turns Down WWE Heel Turn

The Final Boss planned the spot for the American Nightmare