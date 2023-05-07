Aston Villa could move quickly for Orkun Kökçü in the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has hinted to GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old is a highly rated youngster currently plying his trade in the Netherlands.

Aston Villa news - Orkun Kökçü

Kökçü has been heavily linked with a move away from Feyenoord ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to The Mirror, Villa are leading the race to sign Kökçü, who could cost in the region of £40m, but they face competition from five other Premier League clubs.

The report claims that the Turkish midfielder is tipped to lift the player-of-the-year award at the end of the season - the 22-year-old is already captaining the Dutch side.

Kökçü has scored eight goals and provided 2 assists in the Eredivisie this season, as per FBref.

The same statistics site shows that only Dusan Tadic has played more key passes than Kökçü in the whole league, but the latter ranks first for progressive passes.

It would certainly be an impressive signing for Unai Emery and will add much-needed squad depth if the Midlands club do qualify for Europe at the end of the campaign.

What has Jones said about Kökçü?

Jones has suggested that Villa's pursuit of Kökçü is an interesting one and certainly something to keep an eye on.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah it's a really interesting pursuit and one we're going to need to keep an eye on. I get the feeling that things could happen quite quickly at the end of the season if they pursue this. He's a highly rated player that a lot of clubs are chasing."

Who else is taking a look at Kökçü?

According to The Mirror, a host of clubs were recently in attendance of a Feyenoord game to watch the Turkish international.

West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion, Leicester City, and Manchester United scouts were reportedly at the game.

It's also understood that Arsenal are interested in the 22-year-old and could make a move in the summer transfer window.

Dutch journalist Marcel van der Kraan recently explained that multiple Premier League clubs have been taking a look at Kökçü, adding Liverpool to the list.

He said: "I think a lot of clubs are after Orkun Kökcü. There were already a number of clubs. Leicester City, Brighton and a number of other clubs from that region. I think more and more top clubs are now looking at him.

"In recent weeks, the stands have been packed with scouts, including from the top six of the Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Liverpool; everyone had scouts there.”