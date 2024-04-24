Highlights Liverpool are targeting Feyenoord's Arne Slot to replace Klopp, and negotiations have begun for the 45-year-old to take over at Anfield.

Liverpool are pushing to appoint Feyenoord manager Arne Slot to replace Jurgen Klopp this summer, and Serbian Football Scout on X has suggested that he wouldn't be surprised to see the Dutch manager look to target Orgun Kokcu.

With Klopp announcing earlier in the season that he would be heading through the exit door at the end of the campaign, the decision-makers at Liverpool are now searching for his replacement. It's a vital period for the Merseyside club as they look to shape their future under a new regime.

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, the Reds have now opened negotiations with Feyenoord to attempt to thrash out a deal to bring Slot to Anfield. It appears that the 45-year-old is now a leading contender for the soon-to-be vacant position.

Liverpool Could Target Orkun Kokcu

He has a good relationship with Arne Slot

Posting on X, Serbian Football Scout has discussed who Slot could look to sign if he moves to Liverpool in the summer. One player he suggests that he wouldn't be surprised to see follow the Dutch manager to Anfield is Benfica midfielder Kokcu...

But I wouldn't be surprised if he went for Kokcu. He's the midfielder dropping deep in the clip above. They were really close and he knows how to best use him.

Former Liverpool player Mohamed Sissoko once described Kokcu as the next Luka Modric before he made the move to Portugal. The Reds are unlikely to be able to secure him at a bargain price, with Benfica inserting a release clause of around £130m in his contract.

Liverpool underwent a major midfield overhaul during the previous summer transfer window, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, and Alexis Mac Allister all arriving through the door. Despite the numbers they have in the middle of the park, Slot will likely want to bring in some of his own players.

Whether Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards would allow Slot to identify and recruit new additions is another story, with the backroom duo likely to have a major say in recruitment this summer. Allowing a manager to have too much influence on transfers can be an issue at times, so it will be interesting to see how their summer window plays out if Slot is appointed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Orkun Kokcu has scored five goals and provided seven assists in 23 games for Benfica in the league this season.

Slot Could Bring in Koopmeiners for Liverpool

He once appointed him as captain

Journalist Bence Bocsak has also claimed that Teun Koopmeiners could be a player that Slot considers advising the recruitment team to bring in if he arrives at Anfield. The Dutch midfielder thrived under the guidance of the Feyenoord coach while he was also made captain by Slot.

Koopmeiners could be utilised in a deeper midfield role if he was to make the switch to Merseyside. Although Endo arrived in the summer, he's reaching the latter stages of his career, so the Reds will need to find a long-term replacement.

