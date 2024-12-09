Palmeiras have agreed a deal to sign Uruguay international winger Facundo Torres from Orlando City, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The transfer is pending personal terms being finalized between Torres and Palmeiras, but the club have reached a full agreement, sources say.

The deal would be a new club-record transfer for Orlando, sources say, eclipsing their previous outbound record transfer of $9.5 million which sent Daryl Dike to West Brom.

Palmeiras is a huge club in Brazil, who finished second in the league this year and fell in the round of 16 in the Copa Libertadores to eventual champions Botafogo. They won the league in both 2022 and 2023, while winning the Libertadores in 2020 and 2021.

Torres, 24, is still Orlando's inbound transfer record as the club convinced the highly-sought rising star from Penarol for around $7.5 million.

During his time in MLS, Torres has been a star. He led Orlando to win the 2022 U.S. Open Cup, the club's first ever trophy. Orlando fell in the Eastern Conference final this season, the club's best-ever playoff run. Torres was at the heart of both.

Torres had 14 goals and six assists in 32 matches this year. He has 37 goals and 20 assists in 95 regular season games with Orlando.

Last month, GIVEMESPORT spoke with Orlando City chief soccer officer Luiz Muzzi about Torres' future.

“There are always people calling about Facundo,” Muzzi said. “But some have the old notion that you can get any MLS players for cheap, which isn’t the case. But some are serious. If there’s something that makes sense for everybody, it’s just normal in the world of soccer.”