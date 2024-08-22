After excelling at Creighton University, the last 20 months of Duncan McGuire’s life have moved at breakneck speed.

McGuire made his MLS debut, eventually won a starting spot with Orlando City, had a breakout rookie season, made his senior U.S. national team debut, was at the center of one of the more unique transfer sagas in recent memory, went to the Paris Olympics, and now, he has signed his first contract extension, earning a big raise from his rookie deal.

Orlando City announced that McGuire signed a new deal through 2027 with a contract option for 2028, as first reported by GIVEMESPORT.

“It’s been a roller coaster over the past nine months, it feels good to have everything done,” McGuire told GIVEMESPORT in an exclusive interview. “I’m happy with the result, I’m very happy I’m staying in Orlando.”

McGuire, 23, has seven goals and one assist in 1,348 minutes for Orlando this season, his second professional campaign. He was a breakout star in 2023 with 15 goals and three assists in just under 1,600 minutes.

"We are incredibly happy to have signed Duncan to a new contract and for his desire to stay here with us in Orlando,” EVP of soccer operations and GM Luiz Muzzi said in a club statement. “Since he’s arrived here, he’s been a vital piece of our team, and he will continue to be for the foreseeable future. We’re excited to see what more Duncan can accomplish, as he helps us push for more championships and as he fights for a spot on the U.S. roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.”

Duncan McGuire MLS statistics (all competitions) Year Club Games Goals Assists 2023 Orlando City 37 15 3 2024* Orlando City 24 8 1

(* as of August 22, 2024)

Duncan McGuire Career Timeline

2019: Redshirted at Creighton University as a college freshman;

Redshirted at Creighton University as a college freshman; 2020: Appeared in 12 matches for Creighton University (4g, 3a) as a redshirt freshman;

Appeared in 12 matches for Creighton University (4g, 3a) as a redshirt freshman; 2021: Appeared in 19 matches for Creighton University (one goal) as a sophomore;

Appeared in 19 matches for Creighton University (one goal) as a sophomore; 2022: Exploded for an NCAA-leading 23 goals in 24 matches for Creighton, leading them to the College Cup semis and winning the Hermann Trophy for men's college Player of the Year;

Exploded for an NCAA-leading 23 goals in 24 matches for Creighton, leading them to the College Cup semis and winning the Hermann Trophy for men's college Player of the Year; 2023: Officially announced as an Orlando player after being selected No. 6 overall in the MLS draft and would go on to score 13 goals in his rookie season;

Officially announced as an Orlando player after being selected No. 6 overall in the MLS draft and would go on to score 13 goals in his rookie season; 2024: Debuted for the senior USMNT on January 20 and days later saw a transfer to Blackburn fall through. With seven goals scored for Orlando, he left to join the Olympic team in the summer before returning to sign a new long-term deal with his club.

Why Duncan McGuire decided to stick with Orlando

The striker saw a transfer to English club Blackburn fall through twice

It’s been quite the ride for McGuire to get here.

On February 1, 2024, McGuire was no longer an Orlando City player. Announcements were made by both Orlando and Blackburn that a transfer was complete. McGuire was in England with a Blackburn crest on his shirt, only for an administrative error to undo the deal.

Orlando and Blackburn twice agreed a deal for McGuire before the winter transfer window deadline, only for the deal to fall through twice. The first was an agreement on a permanent deal that Blackburn pulled out on after ownership told them there was no money for any new signings. McGuire was en route to England when that happened.

McGuire arrived anyway and Blackburn agreed a new deal, this time a loan deal, that was set between all parties. A medical was completed, and the deal was announced. However, it turned out Blackburn did not submit the paperwork on time, clicking “save” instead of “submit”, thus causing the deal to fall through, given the transfer window had already closed by the time the error was noticed.

“I’m happy with how everything worked out,” McGuire said with a smile.

McGuire and his agent stayed in England for a week as Blackburn appealed the decision. It was not overturned, and the pair returned to the United States. McGuire was immediately welcomed back to Orlando training with open arms.

“In the moment, I didn’t know what to think,” McGuire said. “I was with my agent — he was amazing in the entire process, he said he wasn’t leaving my side ’til it was done and he didn’t. He said he’s never seen anything like it, so I was kind of like this must be weird. And it was weird in the moment, but given the last seven months, I’m happy with how it worked out.”

This season, McGuire has once again earned a starting role and then went to the 2024 Olympics with the United States men's team.

He called the experience “unbelievable” as he appeared in all four of his country’s games, as the USA advanced to the Round of 16. McGuire will indeed get the Olympic rings tattooed, he said.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Now, McGuire is ready for his return to the pitch for Orlando. By the time he returned from France, Orlando was eliminated from the Leagues Cup. They resume their MLS schedule on August 24 in Kansas City.

“Ever since I came here [in Orlando], it felt really good. It felt like home,” McGuire said. “The fans, the community have been behind my back. I love the way they support me. Shoutout to my teammates and my coaches for making this place where when you go to work every day, it’s enjoyable. I’m glad to sign long-term here and be here a while.”