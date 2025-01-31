Pasalic will join for a fee around $5 million plus add-ons, sources say. He will be a designated player.

Pasalic, 24, has five caps with Croatia and was part of his country's squad at the 2024 Euros. With Rijeka this year, Palasic has six goals and three assists in 26 appearances (1,935 minutes). He joined the club in the summer of 2023 after playing for Borussia Dortmund 's second team for a few seasons, where he had six goals and one assist in 34 appearances in the German third tier. He made two appearances for Dortmund's first team.

Orlando transferred Uruguay international winger Facundo Torres to Palmeiras for a club-record fee of $12 million earlier this winter, in a deal that could rise to $14 million including add-ons. They were prepared for a departure and had been on a search to add a DP winger to replace Torres.

The club advanced to the Eastern Conference final in 2024, their best-ever finish in MLS. Orlando still have key players like Robin Jansson, Martin Ojeda, Ivan Angulo, Duncan McGuire, Ramiro Enrique, Wilder Cartagena and more returning from last season. They signed winger Nicolas Rodriguez via the U-22 initiative this month too.