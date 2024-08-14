Highlights Orlando City and U.S. Olympic striker Duncan McGuire have agreed to terms on a new, long-term contract, sources tell GIVEMESPORT

The deal is through 2027 with a club option for 2028.

McGuire nearly joined Blackburn this winter, if not for an administrative error.

The deal is through 2027 with a club option for 2028. The breakthrough ends a saga that has spanned the entire year, with Orlando and McGuire in on-again-off-again contract talks since the winter. Despite frustrations on both sides, they all kept returning to the table and eventually got a deal done.

McGuire, 23, has seven goals and one assist in 1,348 minutes for Orlando this season, his second professional campaign. He was a breakout star in 2023 with 15 goals and three assists in just under 1,600 minutes.

If not for an administrative error, though, McGuire would have been long gone from Orlando.

Orlando City and Blackburn twice agreed a deal for McGuire before the winter transfer window deadline, only for the deal to fall through twice. The first was an agreement on a permanent deal that Blackburn pulled out on after ownership told them there was no money for any new signings. McGuire was en route to England while that happened.

McGuire arrived anyway and Blackburn agreed a new deal, this time a loan deal, that was set between all parties. A medical was completed and the deal announced, but it turns out Blackburn did not submit the paperwork on time and the deal fell through.

"That was a pretty bad mistake, a pretty bad mistake by them,” McGuire told Goal in May. “... On the plane ride back, I just felt like my tail was between my legs. I asked my agent how often this happens and he was like 'This doesn't happen'."

McGuire returned to Orlando and reintegrated into the first team.

"I didn't burn bridges with my teammates or have it be like 'Oh you wanted to leave and now you're back,'" McGuire said. "When I got back, it was like I never left.”

Orlando were intent to get a long-term contract done with McGuire this summer rather than agree to another transfer and, after trading counter offers with McGuire’s camp for months, eventually got a deal done.

The club sit seventh in the Eastern Conference, recovering from a slow start to the season as they picked up momentum and rose up the table this summer before the break for Leagues Cup. They return to action on August 24 against Sporting KC.