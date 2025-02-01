Orlando City are nearing a deal to sign Colombian midfielder Eduard Atuesta from Palmeiras, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

No deal is done but it is at the final stage.

Atuesta, 27, spent last season with LAFC on loan from Palmeiras. He originally came to MLS ahead of the 2018 season with LAFC and immediately became an integral piece to LAFC's early success, winning the Supporters' Shield in their historic 2019 season. He was then sold to Brazilian giants Palmeiras in 2022 for a fee around $4 million.

Atuesta played a key role for Palmeiras in 2022. He won two league titles with the club before joining LAFC on loan for 2024.

After that loan expired, multiple MLS teams pursued Atuesta but Orlando are at the final stage.

It's a busy few days for Orlando, who are finalizing a deal to sign Croatian international winger Marco Pasalic from HNK Rijeka for a fee around $5 million.

The club are reloading after 2024 where they advanced to the Eastern Conference final, their best playoff finish as an MLS club.

Orlando transferred Uruguay international winger Facundo Torres to Palmeiras for a club-record fee of $12 million earlier this winter, in a deal that could rise to $14 million including add-ons. They were prepared for a departure and had been on a search to add a DP winger to replace Torres, which Pasalic fills.

Atuesta would be one of the club's key starters if a deal gets finished.