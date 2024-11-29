Inter&Co Stadium will host one of the season’s most anticipated matches as Orlando City SC take on the NY Red Bulls in the Eastern Conference Final of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7:30PM ET on Saturday, November 30, with a coveted spot in the MLS Cup Final on the line.

This highly anticipated clash represents the best of MLS playoff drama: two teams with contrasting styles, storied narratives, and everything to play for. Orlando City SC, under the meticulous leadership of Oscar Pareja, have crafted a season of historic firsts, earning their place among the league’s elite. Meanwhile, the Red Bulls, perennial challengers but eternal bridesmaids, are pushing once again for the elusive league title that has tantalizingly slipped through their grasp in years past.

For Orlando, the match represents an opportunity to solidify a legacy, not just for their current squad but for a fan base that has long awaited a taste of championship glory. For New York, it’s a battle for redemption—a chance to prove that their high-pressure, chaotic style can overcome any opponent, even on the road in the lion’s den.

Where to Watch

Date : Saturday, November 30, 2024

: Saturday, November 30, 2024 Time : 7:30PM ET/ 4:30PM PT

: 7:30PM ET/ 4:30PM PT Location : Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida

: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Florida Broadcast : FS1, FOX Deportes

: FS1, FOX Deportes Streaming: Apple TV (MLS Season Pass)

Storylines to Watch

Orlando’s Moment in History

Orlando City SC is on the brink of making club history. Years of development under Oscar Pareja have brought them to the threshold of their first-ever MLS Cup Final. Their path to this stage has been defined by strategic brilliance and gritty execution, highlighted by victories over Atlanta United and Charlotte FC in the playoffs.

Central to their success is the physically dominant double pivot of César Araújo and Wilder Cartagena, who excel at controlling second balls and breaking up opposing attacks. Against a Red Bulls team that thrives in chaotic moments, their performance could determine the outcome.

Inter&Co Stadium has been a fortress for Orlando, and the fans will play a crucial role in amplifying the energy on the pitch. If their midfield can dictate the tempo and their attack capitalizes on key opportunities, Orlando’s dream of making the MLS Cup Final could become a reality.

Red Bulls’ Road Resilience

The New York Red Bulls have carved a path to the Eastern Conference Final with sheer determination and tactical execution. Head Coach Sandro Schwarz has embraced the underdog narrative, using a high-energy press and compact defensive structure to frustrate opponents. This strategy was on their hard-fought upset of Columbus Crew and their 2-0 triumph in the Hudson River Derby against New York City FC .

At the heart of their attack is Swedish playmaker Emil Forsberg, whose creativity and precision passing have been pivotal. Playing just beneath forwards Lewis Morgan and Dante Vanzeir, Forsberg orchestrates the Red Bulls’ transitions, finding runners in dangerous areas.

Defensively, questions loom over the availability of center-back Sean Nealis, who suffered a concussion in their semifinal win. If Nealis is unavailable, 22-year-old Noah Eile will likely step in. Eile, who has been solid throughout the season, expressed confidence ahead of the match, saying, "I’ve been preparing for moments like this, and I’m ready to step up if needed."

For New York, staying compact and executing their defensive gameplan will be key. Against Orlando’s fluid attack, one lapse could prove costly.

Key Players to Watch

Orlando City SC

Facundo Torres : The dynamic winger is Orlando’s primary creative force, capable of carving through defenses and delivering decisive goals and assists. His ability to exploit space and find pockets behind the Red Bulls’ press will be critical.

: The dynamic winger is Orlando’s primary creative force, capable of carving through defenses and delivering decisive goals and assists. His ability to exploit space and find pockets behind the Red Bulls’ press will be critical. César Araújo : A midfield powerhouse, Araújo will anchor Orlando’s efforts to win second balls and maintain control in key areas. His physicality and intelligence will be tested against New York’s relentless pressure.

: A midfield powerhouse, Araújo will anchor Orlando’s efforts to win second balls and maintain control in key areas. His physicality and intelligence will be tested against New York’s relentless pressure. Martín Ojeda: A vital link between midfield and attack, Ojeda’s composure and technical skill make him a threat in transition and set-piece situations.

New York Red Bulls

Emil Forsberg : The Swede’s vision and precision in the final third make him the creative engine of the Red Bulls’ attack. Forsberg’s ability to unlock defenses with through balls will be crucial against Orlando.

: The Swede’s vision and precision in the final third make him the creative engine of the Red Bulls’ attack. Forsberg’s ability to unlock defenses with through balls will be crucial against Orlando. Lewis Morgan : A proven finisher, Morgan’s movement and sharp instincts in front of goal make him a constant threat in transition.

: A proven finisher, Morgan’s movement and sharp instincts in front of goal make him a constant threat in transition. Sean Nealis: The Red Bulls’ defensive leader will need to marshal his backline against Orlando’s dynamic attack, particularly in managing Torres and Ojeda’s creativity.

Projected Lineups

Orlando City SC

4-2-3-1

Goalkeeper : Pedro Gallese

: Pedro Gallese Defenders : Dagur Thorhallsson, Rodrigo Schlegel, Robin Jansson, Rafael Santos

: Dagur Thorhallsson, Rodrigo Schlegel, Robin Jansson, Rafael Santos Midfielders : César Araújo, Wilder Cartagena; Facundo Torres, Martín Ojeda, Facundo Torres

: César Araújo, Wilder Cartagena; Facundo Torres, Martín Ojeda, Facundo Torres Forward : Ramiro Enrique

: Ramiro Enrique Substitutes: Felipe, Javier Otero, Kyle Smith, Nicolás Lodeiro, Luca Petrasso, Jack Lynn, Duncan McGuire, David Brekalo, Luis Muriel

New York Red Bulls

3-4-1-2

Goalkeeper : Carlos Coronel

: Carlos Coronel Defenders : Sean Nealis (if cleared from injury), Andrés Reyes, Dylan Nealis

: Sean Nealis (if cleared from injury), Andrés Reyes, Dylan Nealis Midfielders : Cameron Harper, Daniel Edelman, Felipe Carballo, John Tolkin; Emil Forsberg

: Cameron Harper, Daniel Edelman, Felipe Carballo, John Tolkin; Emil Forsberg Forwards : Dante Vanzeir, Lewis Morgan

: Dante Vanzeir, Lewis Morgan Substitutes: Ryan Meara, Wiki Carmona, Elias Manoel, Serge Patrick Ngoma Jr., Peter Stroud, Ronald Donkor, Julian Hall, Noah Elie, Dennis Gjengaar

What to Expect

This match promises a fascinating tactical battle. Orlando will aim to bypass New York’s press with vertical passes and assert dominance in midfield through Araújo and Cartagena’s physicality. With Facundo Torres and Martín Ojeda pulling the strings, they’ll look to stretch the Red Bulls’ defense and exploit gaps in their compact shape.

New York, on the other hand, will rely on their disciplined mid-block and counterattacking prowess. Emil Forsberg’s ability to dictate play and find runners like Lewis Morgan and Dante Vanzeir will be key to unlocking Orlando’s defense.

Both teams bring contrasting styles that could lead to an unpredictable and high-stakes encounter. Orlando’s control versus New York’s chaos—it’s a clash of philosophies that could hinge on individual brilliance and small moments.

Head-to-Head History

The teams split their regular-season series, with Orlando winning 2-1 at Inter&Co Stadium and New York grinding out a 1-0 victory at Red Bull Arena. Their contrasting styles made for intriguing tactical battles, and this playoff encounter is set to elevate that narrative further.

What’s at Stake?

For Orlando City SC, a victory would cement their place as one of the league’s elite and mark their first-ever MLS Cup Final appearance—a milestone that would validate years of development and perseverance.

For the New York Red Bulls, it’s a chance to end their trophy drought and take a significant step toward their first MLS Cup title. For the first time since 2018, after years of coming up short, a win would solidify their resilience and redefine their legacy.

As Orlando looks to make history and New York aims to extend theirs, this Eastern Conference Final is poised to be a showcase of MLS at its finest. Will the Lions’ tactical poise and home advantage prevail, or will the Red Bulls’ relentless energy and road resilience carry them to glory?

The answer will unfold on Saturday night in a match that promises drama, intensity, and moments of brilliance with everything on the line, a chance at their first ever MLS Cup.