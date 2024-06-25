Highlights The Orlando Magic are targeting big free-agent signings and are aiming to boost competitiveness.

Paul George, Klay Thompson, and Buddy Hield are key free-agent targets for the Magic to improve scoring and three-point shooting.

The Magic could trade Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. for John Collins to address their frontcourt needs for more floor spacing and rim protection.

The Orlando Magic are among the young, up-and-coming teams that have taken the league by storm. Led by All-Star forward Paolo Banchero and running mate Franz Wagner, the Magic earned their first playoff berth since 2020.

In going 47-35 under head coach Jamahl Mosley, Orando also won more than 45 games for the first time since 2010-11. In essence, the franchise is as competitive as they've been since Dwight Howard was leading the team. With that being said, the Magic aren't satisfied with where they're at.

Indeed, this offseason, they're looking to make a big splash.

3 Draft and Stash

Pacome Diadet's opportunity to shine could come after this season

With the way that their roster is constructed, there isn’t a clear area of need in their rotation. Sure, they could try drafting a starting-caliber shooting guard. However, the Magic seem set on bringing on a veteran to play that role.

Not even a month into the offseason, Orlando has been linked to the likes of Paul George and Klay Thompson. Denver Nuggets swingman Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been named as another potential free-agent target. If those players are being shortlisted, one can only imagine the Magic would have interest in New York Knicks free agent OG Anunoby if he wanted to test the market. Toronto Raptors wing Gary Trent Jr. is yet another free agent who’s made a lot of money with his two-way perimeter ability. The Magic could look to bring back Gary Harris, perhaps in an expanded role.

All of that is to say that while there’s no guarantee the Magic will sign any of these players, they have plenty of options and even more money.

Because of that, the Magic can afford to go the draft-and-stash route. Among the international prospects who have garnered attention as potential first-rounders, Ratiopharm Ulm wing Pacome Dadiet could be the best option for them. As he’s playing in a German league, the Magic may indeed already be aware of Dadiet, given Franz and Moritz Wagner’s roots.

At 6-foot-9 and 217 pounds, Dadiet is a do-it-all wing whose scoring upside, playmaking potential, and dynamic defense make him a low-risk, high-reward prospect. At just 18 years old, there’s even more reason to be intrigued by his talent. In 2023-24, the French native averaged 15.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per 36 minutes, while shooting 35.8 percent from 3. It wouldn’t be surprising for Dadiet to head to the NBA after just one more year overseas, especially with the Wagner brothers, Joe Ingles, and Jonathan Isaac all in the final year of their contract.

2 Sign a Shooter in Free Agency

Buddy Hield has the best combination of affordability, production, and 3-point prowess

Of Orlando's rumored free agent targets, George is not only the best player, he may be the most likely to sign.

He’s given Banchero compliments since the 2024 NBA Playoffs, believing the 2022 No. 1 pick to have superstar potential. Though he would clearly like to re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers, he wants to be paid what he feels is a fair amount. That said, he's chasing dollars more than championships, which opens up the door for the Magic just a bit more. However, with George now considering picking up his 2024-25 player option and then requesting a trade, the Magic may not get a real chance to woo him.

Then there are Anunoby and Caldwell-Pope, who may be attainable but want to play for winning teams. This could lead to the Magic offering oversized contracts in order to entice them to sign. This isn’t necessarily a problem, but it’s not an ideal scenario. Trent Jr. is the only other 3-and-D wing with the ability to score in bunches that’s out there. However, after entering contract negotiations with the Raptors last summer, it’s unclear how much he really wants to leave.

This may leave the Magic with Thompson and Harris as their primary wing options. In Thompson, they have a historically great 3-point threat whose once-vaunted defense has significantly declined. In re-signing Harris, they will bring back a key perimeter defender who doesn’t pack much of a scoring punch either by choice or design. Both come with injury concerns, but Harris would be the more affordable option by far.

There is at least one dark horse free agent target though: Buddy Hield.

Buddy Hield, By The Numbers (Career Stats) Stat Rank (Active Players) PPG 15.5 55th 3P% 40.0 13th 3PM 1,924 10th

Hield may benefit from the Sixers’ sizable cap space. However, if Philadelphia manages to land any of their targets this offseason, his role and future salary are put into question. At that point, the Magic would be threats to sign him, along with the Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder. Yet, given Hield’s veteran status, the Pistons may not appeal to him. Due to the Thunder’s perimeter personnel, he may question his role there. Meanwhile, the Magic can give him the best mix of money, scoring opportunity, and competitiveness.

Hield has averaged 16.8 points per game on 39.8 percent shooting from 3 since 2018-19. Like Thompson, he would only be relied on offensively. Yet, he would be more affordable than Thompson while alleviating the scoring pressure placed on Banchero more than Harris. Because of his reputation as an elite 3-point threat, his perimeter gravity will prevent players from wanting to double someone like Banchero. Defensively, he's a mixed bag, but he's taken more pride in that end in recent years. He isn't a perfect addition, but he's a strong one.

1 Trade For Rim Protection

John Collins can stretch the floor horizontally and vertically while protecting the rim

There are a couple of players the Magic could look to move this offseason.

Cole Anthony is a prototypical sixth man, offering quick scoring off the bench but inefficient with inconsistent defense. Moving Anthony also makes the idea of re-signing Markelle Fultz —who the young Magic see as an on-court leader —more feasible. Meanwhile, Wendell Carter Jr. is a versatile but flawed center who isn’t much of a shot-blocker. Replacing him with a more capable rim protector could pay dividends for their defense.

Of the two, Anthony would be smarter to move. As alluded to earlier, trading Anthony allows them to bring back Fultz, who has the most command of their offense among their point guards. Though Suggs may very well start at point guard next season, Fultz provides stability to that position group. His defensive skills are another reason to value him over Anthony.

Magic - Jazz Trade Parameters Magic Receive John Collins Jazz Receive Cole Anthony Wendell Carter Jr.

That being said, the Magic could move Anthony and Carter in a deal for Utah Jazz forward-center John Collins. Such a move would provide the Jazz with the rare big man that can stretch the floor and protect the rim. Though he doesn’t do either at an elite level, he’s better in both of these areas than Carter. He’s also lighter on his feet, spacing the floor vertically in a way that the Magic haven’t been able to do since trading Aaron Gordon.