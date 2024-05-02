Highlights The Orlando Magic have jumped from being a lottery team to an automatic playoff berth within a season, showcasing their young core's potential.

Orlando's defensive prowess has been key in the playoffs, holding opponents to season lows.

Young stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have shone, while Jalen Suggs and Jonathan Isaac have locked down defensively.

No team in the NBA has made as much of a significant leap up in the standings than the Orlando Magic, who, last season, were a firm lottery pick after finishing with the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

But having qualified for an automatic post-season berth after clinching the fifth seed, league insider Mark Medina names the Magic as his standout surprise of the year.

Exceeded All Expectations

Leapfrogged eight places in the Eastern Conference standings since last season

The Orlando Magic have been stuck in mediocrity for a number of years, having failed to have won a single playoff series since 2010, but these fortunes may be about to change with the Florida team needing to win two straight games against the Cleveland Cavaliers to reach the Eastern Conference semi-finals with the No. 1 overall seeded Boston Celtics awaiting the winner.

Regardless of whether they progress deeper into the playoffs, or not, they have made substantial progress from last season, and more than certainly are on the right track with their young core led by Paolo Banchero, who is establishing himself as a star in his own right, and Franz Wagner, who has stepped up and been impressive in his first career playoff appearance.

Having built through the draft, the Magic are a young and versatile team, with a workman-like mentality instilled in them by Coach of the Year runner-up, Jamahl Mosley, and their astronomical leap in the standings from 13th just a year ago to fifth, and automatic post-season qualification this season has indicated that their longstanding rebuilding phase could now have finally reached its conclusion.

Orlando Magic - Year-To-Year Comparison Category 2022-23 Regular Season 2023-24 Regular Season Statistic League Ranking Statistic League Ranking PTS 111.4 26th 110.5 24th OPP PTS 114.0 15th 108.4 4th ORTG 111.3 26th 112.9 22nd DRTG 113.7 18th 110.8 3rd NRTG -2.3 24th 2.2 14th

League insider Mark Medina, speaking on the Magic’s progress, was surprised by just how much they have improved within the span of a year, initially believing that they would be capable of being a Play-In tournament team, but now believes they could even stand a slither of a chance of edging out the Cavaliers and making it to the second-round.

“I thought that the Magic would be one of those teams that would have a chance to make the Play-In tournament and be competitive, and nothing else. Now, while I wouldn't favor them to get past the first round, the fact that they are fifth, they could easily get to the second round. I mean, I would give the edge to Cleveland Cavaliers. But, the Magic are right there with them.”

Magic ‘Weren’t Surprised Internally’ About Their Success

Medina recalls a conversation he had with Magic point-guard Cole Anthony earlier on in the season, whereby he stated that internally within the organization, they were not in the least surprised by their stark progress, knowing the talent they had in the group to make that jump to being playoff contenders, even if the rest of the NBA didn’t agree.

“As far as the most surprising team, I would say the Orlando Magic. Talking to Cole Anthony earlier in the season, some people in the Magic organization weren't surprised internally, like they have a lot of good young players. Paolo Banchero was Rookie of the Year last season. They anticipated he would be an All-Star this season. Franz and Mo Wagner are really good rotation players. Cole Anthony was a sixth man of the year candidate; Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter are other good young players. So they have a good nucleus. But, I was surprised that they would jump so high from 13th to fifth [in the Eastern Conference standings].”

Strong Effort on Defense

Magic’s 98.9 rated defense is second-best among teams in playoffs

While much of the talk around Orlando this season has been about the emergence of Banchero on offense, so much so that he has been considered as potentially becoming one of the future faces of the league, their overall team defense has largely gone under the radar.

But, the Magic have been one of the best defensive teams in the Association all season long, and this stout defense has carried over into the playoffs.

Finishing the regular season with a 110.8 defensive efficiency, the third-best mark in the league, behind only the Minnesota Timberwolves (108.4) and Boston Celtics (110.6), the Magic have improved in their early showings of the playoffs, averaging a 98.9 defensive rating through their first five outings - a mark bettered by only the Oklahoma City Thunder (93.5).

Orlando Magic - 2023-24 Post-Season Defensive Statistics Category Statistic League Rank DEF RTG 98.9 2nd DREB 33.4 5th DREB% 75.2 6th STL 7.8 4th BLK 5.6 4th

Furthermore, they rank third overall in opponent points allowed from second chance opportunities, of which they have conceded only 9.6 points on average.

Their best defense yet came in their game four win though, where they held the Cavaliers to a mere 10 points in the third quarter, and a season-low 89 points.

But arguably their best defender throughout this series has been Jonathan Isaac, who has so far held his opponents to 25 percent shooting, a percentage difference of 26.9 percent from their field goal average of 51.9 percent.

Issac has translated his defense into offense too, currently scoring at a career-high 41.7 percent from three-point range on his 4.8 attempts per contest, up from his 37.5 percent 2023-24 campaign average.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Youngest players in the 3PT era to have a playoff game with 30+ PTS, 10+ REB, 0 TOV: Paolo Banchero (Game 3), Franz Wagner (Game 4).

Similarly, Jalen Suggs, who, throughout the season, has made his case for being selected to an NBA All-Defensive team, has held the Cavaliers to only 32.0 percent shooting in the series, down from 48.6 percent for a percentage differential of 16 percent.

But, if the Magic are to force a game seven, they will need both their offense and defense to be firing on all cylinders, with Banchero and Wagner leading the way on offense, and Isaac and Suggs sticking to their defensive assignments and making things difficult for Donovan Mitchell and co.

Only time will tell if the Magic can prevail, but regardless of what happens, they have been one of the stories of the season, and they have shown that they have the potential to grow and develop even further going forward, which could be a scary sight for the rest of the league.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.