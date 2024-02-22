Highlights The Orlando Magic have a young and talented roster with a bright future ahead.

Head coach Jamahl Mosley is building a strong defense, with a focus on youth and development.

With a strong roster, healthy players, and cap space for the offseason, the Magic are set up for success.

This may be the best season for the Orlando Magic in over a decade.

Sure, it's not at the peak of prime Dwight Howard and Hedo Turkoglu-led teams who fought their way to an NBA Finals appearance, but all the building blocks for a legitimate run are in place. Sitting at 30-25 after the All-Star break and tied with the Miami Heat for seventh place in the Eastern Conference, the Magic are on pace to post their best record since the 2010-2011 campaign, which saw them win 52 games.

With a young, talented roster and plenty of cap space for 2024 free agency, head coach Jamahl Mosely may be on the brink of building something special in central Florida.

Coach Mosley's youth movement in Orlando

The Magic have one of the youngest, yet most efficient, teams in the league

Headlined by the first overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft, Paolo Banchero, the Magic have an array of young, versatile talent on their roster. The average age sits at 24.3, good enough to tie with the Charlotte Hornets at fourth in the league.

Out of the five youngest teams in the NBA, only the Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder currently have records of over .500. They are young, they show promise and, more importantly, they win. And with the easiest remaining schedule, winning appears to be something the Magic will do a lot more of.

Magic Core Pieces and Age Player Age PPG Contract Expiration Paolo Banchero 21 23 2026 Franz Wagner 22 21.1 2025 Jalen Suggs 22 12.3 2025

It began in 2021 when the Magic traded all-star center Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls for two first-round picks. Wings Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier were also moved at the deadline for what appeared to be a reset on the current roster. Young players like Jonathan Isaac and Markelle Fultz highlighted a group of young players with lofty expectations. But injuries have a way of halting all progress.

With significant injuries to Fultz and Isaac, the youth movement ended as soon as it began. Early lottery picks like Mo Bamba never lived up to the expectations placed on them. Then enter new head coach Jamahl Mosley.

"Jamahl Mosley is a great communicator and teacher. He’s got a lot of passion, he’s honest and demanding. He’s old school with new school techniques!"-George Karl

Beginning his coaching tenure on July 11, 2021, Mosley brought with him a defensive identity. And while this may be his first job as a head coach, Mosley has worked with former coaches like George Karl, Byron Scott, and Rick Carlisle in his 14 years as an assistant coach.

A dominant defense for the Magic

Coach Mosley succeeds in installing an elite defense

Mosley served as the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Mavericks while working with Carlisle. And although the Mavericks never ranked better than 18th in defensive rating, his time in Orlando has produced more favorable fruit. The Magic rank 5th in defensive efficiency at the All-Star break and hold first place in the Southwest Division.

Using picks acquired to draft players Franz Wagner and Banchero has paid huge dividends for the Magic. Both players average more than 20 points per game on the season. But it is the impact of the role players that has put the league on notice.

Players such as Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony contribute significantly and center Wendell Carter Jr. provides quality strength in the low post. While Franz Wagner is playing exceptional basketball, the addition of his brother, Mortiz, in 2021 is also paying huge dividends.

Isaac is finally healthy after missing the 2021, 2022, and most of the 2023 season with lower body injuries. His defensive versatility allows him to guard multiple positions while averaging 1.2 blocks per game. Right in line with Coach Mosley's defensive identity.

Magic Role Player Age and PPG Player Age PPG Contract Expiration Cole Anthony 23 11.9 2027 Mortiz Wagner 26 11.1 2025 Wendell Carter 24 11.4 2026

A Bright Future

The Magic are well-suited to continue building in the off-season.

They are young. They are establishing an identity of physical yet disciplined defense and, as the season progresses, the future looks increasingly bright. With potentially six first-round picks between 2024-2027, the Magic have a chance to add even more young talent to their roster.

Also, the Magic have a projected $63 million in cap space for the off-season, good enough for third in the league. A significant chunk of that will be used to resign current players Banchero, Suggs, and, if they choose to bring him back, Carter.

Youth and production. A promising duo that the Magic are taking full advantage of. With many picks and a lot of cap space to keep the cupboards stocked, the future looks exceptionally bright for Coach Mosley and the Magic.