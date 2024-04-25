Highlights The Cavaliers lead the first-round series 2-0 against the Magic with the series heading to Orlando for Game 3.

The Magic must improve its shooting to have a chance at turning this series around.

Predictions: Orlando to cover spread, Under 198.5, Mobley over 15.5 points, Wagner over 19.5 points.

The 2023-24 NBA playoff action continues this week. One of today's two games on tap features the Orlando Magic (47-37 SU, 51-33 ATS) hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-34 SU, 40-42-2 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in Game 3 of this first-round playoff series and why.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game 3 Info When Thursday, April 25, 2024 Time 9:30 PM ET Where Kia Center Location Orlando, FL TV NBA TV and Bally Sports Ohio

Magic vs. Cavaliers – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

Orlando is the slight favorite in Game 3

Following their 97-83 win in the series opener, the Cavaliers won Game 2 by a double-digit margin as well – 96-86, to take a 2-0 lead in this first-round playoff series. Donovan Mitchell paced the Cavaliers with 23 points, eight boards, and four assists. But he shot just 9-for-22 from the field while converting two of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc.

Jarrett Allen was a beast, scoring 16 points and pulling down 20 rebounds, including nine on the offensive glass. Allen is just the third Cavaliers player in franchise history to haul in 20 rebounds in a playoff game, joining the likes of Brad Daugherty and Kevin Love.

While the Cavaliers have jumped out to a 2-0 lead, they understand there is still room for improvement.

"I think there's a level that we can continue to improve at. It's great we got the win and we're up 2-0. But we're not looking to be up 2-0. We're looking to be perfect. There's no such thing as perfection, but you continuously want to chase it."- Donovan Mitchell

On the other side of this matchup, the Magic finds themselves in a 0-2 hole as the venue shifts to Orlando. Following a 24-point performance in Game 1, Paolo Banchero finished with 21 points in Game 2 on 9-for-20 shooting from the floor.

Franz Wagner added 18 points and seven rebounds for the second straight game. But, like his teammate, he did not shoot the ball particularly well, going 5-for-17 from the field.

One troubling trend for the Magic is that they have fallen behind in the opening quarter in 13 of their last 15 games – something that will need to change to get back into this series.

From an offensive standpoint, Orlando is shooting 34.3 percent from the floor and 23.6 percent from beyond the arc. The Magic must be more efficient on its home floor if they hope to get their first win in the series.

Now that we have set the stage for this Game 3 showdown, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

The Spread

The Orlando Magic opened as a 2.5-point underdog. However, that line has shifted to them being a two-point favorite. (per OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers are 4-2 ATS in their last six games.

Cleveland is 5-2 ATS in its last seven contests against Orlando.

In their last 11 matchups against Southeast Division opponents, the Cavaliers are 3-8 against the spread.

The Magic are 1-5 ATS in their last six games.

Orlando is 1-4 ATS in their last five games against Eastern Conference teams.

In their last six matchups against Central Division opponents, the Magic are 2-4 against the spread.

The Magic are an impressive 24-10 against the spread when they are favored to win by two points or more. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are 13-14 ATS this season as an underdog of two or more points.

Additionally, Orlando is 28-13 against the spread at home, while the Cavaliers are 19-21-1 ATS on the road. That said, go with the home team to cover a small spread.

Prediction: Orlando Magic (-2)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 202.5 points (per Pre-Game.com). But according to DraftKings, the line has moved to 198.5 points. Here is why going with the “under” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER eight times in the Cavaliers’ last 11 road games against Orlando.

eight times in the Cavaliers’ last 11 road games against Orlando. In the Magic’s last seven home games, the UNDER total won all seven times.

total won all seven times. In Orlando’s last 20 games against Cleveland, the UNDER total prevailed 13 times.

total prevailed 13 times. Prediction: UNDER 198.5 points

Player Prop Bets

After focusing on Donovan Mitchell in Games 1 and 2, we will switch to Evan Mobley as the key player to watch for the Cavaliers. He currently has +100 odds of scoring more than 15.5 points and -120 odds of finishing with less than 15.5 points.

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

Mobley is averaging 15.7 points per contest during the regular season and playoffs.

In four games against the Magic this season, Mobley has averaged 15.8 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 16.5 points per outing.

points per outing. Mobley has played against Eastern Conference teams 33 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 15.0 points per outing.

points per outing. In 12 matchups against Southeast Division opponents, the Cavaliers forward is averaging 16.0 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Mobley has averaged 16.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup eight times during that stretch.

points and per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup eight times during that stretch. Prediction: Evan Mobley OVER 15.5 points

Franz Wagner is the key player to watch for the home team. He currently has -110 odds of scoring more than 19.5 points and -110 odds of finishing with less than 19.5 points.

Do Wagner’s numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the regular season and playoffs, he is averaging 19.7 points per game.

points per game. In six games against the Cavaliers this season (including the playoffs), he has averaged 16.7 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 18.0 points per outing.

points per outing. Wagner has played against Eastern Conference teams 48 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 20.2 points per outing.

points per outing. In 13 matchups against Southeast Division opponents, he is averaging 20.5 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Wagner has averaged 19.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch.

points and rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch. Prediction: Franz Wagner OVER 19.5 points

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Final Picks

The Spread: Orlando Magic (-2) OddShark

Orlando Magic (-2) OddShark Over/Under: UNDER 199.5 points (Pre-Game.com)

UNDER 199.5 points (Pre-Game.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Evan Mobley OVER 15.5 points

Evan Mobley OVER 15.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Franz Wagner OVER 19.5 points