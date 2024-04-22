Highlights The Cleveland Cavaliers are favored in Game 2 after their strong performance in Game 1.

Betting trends indicate Cleveland as a 6.5-point favorite against the spread, with an OVER of 203 points.

Player prop bets favor Donovan Mitchell to score over 26.5 points and Paolo Banchero over 22.5 points.

The 2023–24 NBA playoffs are in full swing and the action continues this week. One of the games on tap from today’s slate features the Orlando Magic taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge heading into Game 2 of this first-round playoff series and why.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info When Monday, April 22, 2024 Time 7:00 PM ET Where Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location Cleveland, OH TV Bally Sports

Magic vs. Cavaliers – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

Cleveland is the favorite in Game 2

The Magic finished with the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference and went 5-5 across their last 10 outings going into their first-round playoff contest against the Cavaliers. In Game 1, Paolo Banchero paced the team’s offense with 24 points on 9-for-17 shooting from the floor. He also tallied seven rebounds and five assists, while committing a team-high nine turnovers.

Franz Wagner chipped in with 18 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Jalen Suggs added 13 points and four rebounds while connecting on four of his 16 shot attempts.

"We didn’t score enough. Just shots weren’t falling, but I thought we got good looks. We missed a lot of free throws (19 of 30) and didn’t make 3s. There were a lot of things we could have done a lot better.”-Paolo Banchero

Playing in their first playoff series since 2020, the Magic are hoping for a bounce-back performance tonight to avoid a 0-2 deficit.

On the other side of this matchup, the Cavaliers came into the postseason having dropped six of their last 10 outings. However, the Cavaliers looked sharp as they defeated the Magic 97-83 in the series opener.

Four of the Cavaliers starting five scored in double figures, spearheaded by a 30-point effort from Donovan Mitchell.

Cleveland looked like a different team than the one that flamed out in the first round of last year’s playoffs.

“Last year is over with. We flushed that. This is who we are, and this is who we expect to be.”-Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland limited Orlando to 32.6 percent shooting from the field and a woeful 21.6 percent from beyond the arc. If they can replicate that effort, the Cavaliers are well on their way to a 2-0 lead in this series.

Now that we have set the table for this Game 2 showdown, let’s look at the betting trends for both sides.

The Picks for Game 2

The Spread

The Cavaliers opened as a 6.5-point favorite. At the time of this writing, the line has moved to 5.5 points for the home team (per OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Magic are 1-4 ATS in their last five outings.

Orlando is 2-4 ATS in its last six matchups against Cleveland.

In their last 12 April games, the Magic are just 3-9 against the spread.

The Cavaliers are 5-10 ATS in their last 15 games.

Cleveland is 7-1 ATS in its last eight Monday games.

In their last 20 times as the favorite, the Cavaliers are 6-14 against the spread.

The Cavaliers are 9-15-1 against the spread when they are favored by 5.5 points or more. Meanwhile, Orlando has an against-the-spread record of 7-6 when playing as the underdog of at least 5.5 points.

Prediction: Cleveland Cavaliers (-5.)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 204 points. The line has recently moved to 203 points (per Pre-Game.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER nine times in the Cavaliers’ last 13 games.

nine times in the Cavaliers’ last 13 games. The OVER total has cashed in seven times in Cleveland’s last matchups against Eastern Conference opponents.

total has cashed in seven times in Cleveland’s last matchups against Eastern Conference opponents. The total has gone OVER five times in Cleveland’s last games against Southeast Division teams.

five times in Cleveland’s last games against Southeast Division teams. The two teams have averaged a combined 223.1 points per contest, which is 20.1 points higher than the projected points total for this game (203).

The opponents of these two teams have averaged 218.6 points per contest, which is 15.6 points higher than the projected total for this matchup.

Prediction: OVER 203 points

Player Prop Bets

After his 30-point performance in Game 1, the key player to watch for the Cavaliers is Donovan Mitchell. He currently has +100 odds of scoring more than 26.5 points and -120 odds of finishing with less than 26.5 points.

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

During the season, he averaged 26.6 points per game across 55 outings.

points per game across 55 outings. In four games against the Magic this season, Mitchell is averaging 28.0 points per contest.

points per contest. In 26 home contests, Mitchell is averaging 29.7 points per game.

Mitchell has played against Eastern Conference teams 34 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 27.8 points per outing.

points per outing. In 11 matchups against Southeast Division opponents, he is averaging 26.6 points per game.

points per game. Over his last five outings, Mitchell has averaged 25.2 points and 5.0 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

Prediction: Donovan Mitchell OVER 26.5 points

On the other side of the matchup, Paolo Banchero is the top-scoring option for the Orlando Magic. He currently has -108 odds of scoring more than 22.5 points and -112 odds of finishing with less than 22.5 points.

Do Banchero’s numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the season, he averaged 22.6 points per game across 80 appearances.

points per game across 80 appearances. In five games against the Cavaliers, Banchero has averaged 23.2 points per contest.

points per contest. In 40 road contests, the Magic big man is averaging 23.7 points per game.

Banchero has played against Eastern Conference teams 50 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 22.4 points per outing.

points per outing. In 19 matchups against Central Division opponents, he is averaging 22.4 points per game.

points per game. Over his last five outings, Banchero has averaged 22.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

Prediction: Paolo Banchero OVER 22.5 points

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Final Picks