The 2023-24 NBA playoffs are in full swing and the action continues this weekend. One of the games on tap from Saturday’s slate features the Orlando Magic taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in the opening game of this first-round playoff series and why.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game Info When Saturday, April 20, 2024 Time 1:00 PM ET Where Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location Cleveland, Ohio TV ESPN and BSFL

Magic vs. Cavaliers – Stats & Betting Trends

Cleveland is the slight favorite

The Magic finished with the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference and went 5-5 across their last 10 outings. This includes a 113-88 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the season finale, which snapped the team’s three-game losing streak. Despite shooting just 8-for-19 from the floor, Paolo Banchero led the team in points (26), rebounds (11), and assists (seven).

Franz Wagner added 25 points, five rebounds, and three assists, while Jonathan Isaac finished with 10 points and eight boards.

This is Orlando’s first postseason berth since 2020 and just their third trip to the playoffs in the last 12 seasons.

On the other side of this matchup, the Cavaliers concluded the season with the fourth-best record in the conference playoff race. Much to the team’s dismay, it has dropped six of its last 10 contests, including a 120-110 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

Georges Niang led the way with 16 points on 4-for-7 shooting from beyond the arc. Evan Mobley added 14 points and six rebounds. Jarrett Allen added 14 points and seven rebounds, while Max Strus contributed 14 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds.

“Orlando is a young team, and they’re going to be fighting for a lot, so we have to come in with the mentality to throw the first punch. We need to lock in, watch our film, and do everything we can to prepare for the playoffs.”-Jarrett Allen

Cleveland locked up the No. 4 seed before this outing against Charlotte but dropped 12 of their final 19 regular season contests.

Now that we have set the table for this Game 1 showdown, let’s look at the betting trends for both sides.

The Picks

GIVE ME SPORT presents our picks with analysis

The Spread

The Cavaliers opened as a five-point favorite. At the time of this writing, the line has moved to 4.5 points for the home team (per OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Magic are 4-8 ATS in their last 12 games.

In its last 11 April games, Orlando is just 3-8 against the spread.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are 4-10 ATS in their last 14 contests.

Cleveland is 1-8 ATS in its last nine matchups against Southeast Division opponents.

In their last 10 April games, the Cavaliers are 3-7 against the spread.

Additionally, the Cavaliers are 13-17-1 against the spread when they are favored by 4.5 points or more. Conversely, Orlando has an against-the-spread record of 11-8 when playing as the underdog of at least 4.5 points.

Prediction: Orlando Magic (+4.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 207.5 points. The line has recently moved to 206.5 points (per Pre-Game.com). Here is why going with the “over” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER five times in the Magic’s last seven games.

five times in the Magic’s last seven games. The OVER total has cashed in each of Orlando’s last five road contests.

total has cashed in each of Orlando’s last five road contests. The total has gone OVER nine times in the Cavaliers’ last 12 outings.

nine times in the Cavaliers’ last 12 outings. In Cleveland’s last six games against Orlando, the OVER total is 4-2.

total is 4-2. The OVER total has prevailed eight times in the Cavaliers’ last nine home games.

total has prevailed eight times in the Cavaliers’ last nine home games. In Cleveland’s last seven matchups against Eastern Conference teams, the OVER total is a perfect 7-0.

total is a perfect 7-0. The two teams averaged a combined 223.1 points per contest, which is 16.6 points higher than the projected points total for this game (206.5).

The opponents of these two teams have averaged 218.6 points per contest, which is 12.1 points higher than the projected total for this matchup.

Prediction: OVER 206.5 points

Player Prop Bets

The key player to watch for the Cavaliers is leading scorer Donovan Mitchell. He currently has -108 odds of scoring more than 25.5 points and -112 odds of finishing with less than 25.5 points.

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

In 16 career games against the Magic, Mitchell has averaged 26.3 points per contest.

points per contest. During the season, he averaged 26.6 points per game across 55 outings.

points per game across 55 outings. In 26 home contests, Mitchell is averaging 29.7 points per game.

points per game. Mitchell has played against Eastern Conference teams 34 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 27.8 points per outing.

points per outing. In 11 matchups against Southeast Division opponents, he is averaging 26.6 points per game.

points per game. Over his last five outings, Mitchell has averaged 21.8 points per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

points per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch. Prediction: Donovan Mitchell OVER 25.5 points

On the other side of the matchup, Paolo Banchero is the head honcho for the Orlando Magic. He currently has -120 odds of scoring more than 21.5 points and +100 odds of finishing with less than 21.5 points.

Do Banchero’s numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.