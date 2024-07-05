Highlights The Orlando Magic improved defensively under head coach Jamahl Mosley, finishing 2nd in Coach of the Year voting.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope signed a three-year deal for $66 million, bringing championship pedigree and experience.

The young trio of Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and Paolo Banchero show promising defensive growth, with all three being positive on defense.

The Orlando Magic finished last season as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a record of 47-35. They have improved in each of the three seasons that Jamahl Mosley has been head coach. He has rallied his players to become great at defense, which leads to their offense, which led him to finish second in the Coach of the Year voting last season, which was won by the Oklahoma City Thunder's Mark Daigneault.

Heading into free agency, the Magic had six unrestricted free agents and three free agents who were on two-way deals last season. They have since re-signed four of their nine free agents, including three of their major rotational pieces a season ago. They also signed Jonathan Isaac to a four-year extension, who has been an outstanding defensive piece throughout his career.

This upcoming season will likely be another jump defensively coming from a team that was already a top-ten defense a season ago. Not only should they improve defensively, but they should improve in general after adding championship pedigree during free agency.

Adding a Two-Time Champion

Caldwell-Pope bolsters an already strong starting lineup

The biggest move of the offseason for the Magic was signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to a three-year deal for $66 million. Caldwell-Pope will be joining a squad that doesn't have much playoff experience in general. With him, he will bring his experience from winning two championships, one with the Los Angeles Lakers and one with the Denver Nuggets. His 62 playoff games are more than the 2023-24 Magic's entire playoff starting lineup playoff games combined.

For a young team, being able to add a player with a championship pedigree to the starting lineup is invaluable. It is exactly what Caldwell-Pope brought to the table with the Nuggets, which led to them winning their first-ever championship the same year they traded for him. He has now been the starting shooting guard on two championship teams in the last five seasons.

Caldwell-Pope's Stats Category 2020 w/ Lakers 2023 w/ Nuggets PPG 10.7 10.6 SPG 1.0 1.3 FG% 41.8% 45.7% 3P% 37.8% 38.0%

It's not only Caldwell-Pope's championship pedigree that makes him special, but he will help the Magic in other ways including his tenacious defense and elite shooting. He has been in the top 20 in both steals per game and total steals the past two seasons with the Nuggets, as he has become a great defender at poking the ball away from players or disrupting the passing lanes. His three-point shooting has slowly improved across the course of his career, and he has shot 38.5 percent or higher in each of the last five seasons, including eclipsing the 40% mark three times.

His durability is also nothing to scoff at. He has played in at least 74 games in every single season of his career (excluding the two shortened seasons due to COVID-19). He is an extremely reliable player who hasn't dealt with many injuries throughout his career.

Re-Signing Key Defensive Players

Multiple above-average defenders were retained during free agency

The Magic had several key defenders hitting the market at the same time, which can be concerning for a team that is trying to compete for a top seed after making the playoffs for the first time with their new core of players. Of those players, they were able to retain Gary Harris on a two-year, $15 million deal. Harris has started in 118 out of the 183 games he has played with the Magic.

Unlike Caldwell-Pope, since Harris arrived in Orlando, he has dealt with many injuries, with 61 games played in the 2021-22 season being his highest number of games played for the team. Much like Caldwell-Pope, Harris has excelled as a "three-and-D" archetype. During his four seasons with the Magic, Harris has averaged 9.0 points a game and 0.9 steals a game while shooting 39.2 percent from the three-point line. He and Caldwell-Pope are very similar players and having the one-two punch of that duo will allow the Magic's defense to remain elite when one of them sits.

Goga Bitadze and Moritz Wagner were two Magic big men who were both unrestricted free agents who will both be signing multi-year deals to stay with the team. Between Bitadze, Wagner, and Wendell Carter Jr., the Magic have a young trio of centers who are soon to hit their prime all signed at least through the next two seasons.

Orlando's Centers - Stats Category Moritz Wagner Goga Bitadze Wendell Carter Jr. PPG 22.1 11.7 15.4 RPG 8.8 10.8 9.8 SPG 1.0 1.2 0.9 BPG 0.5 2.7 0.7 FG% 60.1% 60.3% 52.5%

Bitadze especially showed a leap defensively last season. He signed a deal for three years, and will likely have an increased role this upcoming season. He has the best defensive metrics of all three of the big men, having a 2.8 DBPM, which is three times higher than Wagner and Carter Jr. combined. If the Magic need a defensive boost at times, Bitadze will be the man they will turn to.

Young Players Making Jumps

The Magic's young stars are still growing and improving

The Magic's starting five consists of three players with three years or less of experience, with Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and Paolo Banchero. The trio have already shown big strides in their short careers on both sides of the court, but defensively, they have reached a level where they play hard, physically and for one another.

Magic's Defensive Stats Category Franz Wagner Paolo Banchero Jalen Suggs RPG 5.3 6.9 3.1 SPG 1.1 0.9 1.4 BPG 0.4 0.6 0.6 DWS 3.2 4.0 3.2 DBPM 0.3 0.0 1.6

All three players set career-highs across the board in defensive statistics, including advanced statistics where they were all positives on defense. Having three guaranteed positives on defense this early in their careers is extremely promising for a team that has yet to win a Larry O'Brien trophy.

Suggs is a player who has improved significantly on both sides of the court and will look to build on that this upcoming season. This past season, he proved to be an elite defender, which led to him being selected to the all-defensive second team. Adding Caldwell-Pope this offseason will be another great step in Sugg's improvement, as Caldwell-Pope has been one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA the last few seasons and will be a good mentor to Suggs.

Banchero and Wagner are the Magic's two best players and the future of the franchise. Adding another solid defensive piece alongside their already good defense will help them remain more comfortable within their defensive assignments, which could lead to further development in their individual defense. The Magic are looking like a scary team with their offseason changes, and could potentially be a threat to the defending champion Boston Celtics.