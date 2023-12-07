Highlights The Orlando Magic, led by young stars Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, have built a solid roster and are in contention for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Magic's improved defense, ranked third-best in the NBA, has been a significant factor in their success this season.

With their young core gaining confidence and chemistry, the Magic could be a team to watch as they aim for their first playoff series victory since 2010.

When casting predictions over who would be in the mix for playoff contention in the Eastern Conference of the NBA through the first quarter of the season, few would likely have named the Orlando Magic. Not only are they play-in tournament contenders, if the season were to finish today, they would be in control of the number three seed in the East.

While there is still a long way to go in this 2023-24 campaign, though, NBA writer Mark Medina has been impressed by what he has seen from this young Magic core, believing that their ‘workman-like mentality’ and solid roster construction can carry them to their first post-season appearance since the 2020 'bubble'.

Magical to the core

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner leading the way

The Orlando Magic appear to have formed a roster that looks capable of taking the franchise back to the realms of the NBA post-season for the first time since the shortened 2020 ‘bubble’ season, with large parts of their roster construction having been made up of players selected via the NBA Draft.

Perhaps Orlando’s most notable acquisition has been one of their more recent ones, and after selecting Paolo Banchero out of Duke with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft class, the Washington native repaid the organization by putting together a campaign worthy of winning the 2023 Rookie of the Year award. In his rookie season, he led the Magic in scoring, mustering 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists, and so far through this early part of his sophomore season, he is posting similar scoring numbers (20.6 points per game), albeit on greater shooting efficiency, where his 49.2 percent field goal percentage is up from his 42.7 percent the year prior, while his three-point shooting has drastically improved, now averaging 42.4 percent from deep, up from 29.8 percent last year.

Banchero isn’t the only young player taking huge strides this season, though, with the 21-year-old appearing to have formed a great front-court partnership with third-year forward, Franz Wagner. Selected by Orlando with the eighth pick in the 2021 draft, the German’s production on the court has improved incrementally year-upon-year, and so far this season he is averaging career-highs in points scored, assists and rebounds, with 20.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Orlando Magic dominant front-court pairing - NBA Statistics 2023-24 season Paolo Banchero Franz Wagner Points 19.5 20.7 Rebounds 5.8 6.9 Assists 4.9 3.5 Field goal % 48.1 46.6 3-point field goal % 44.3 32.7

With strong bench performances coming from fourth-year guard, Cole Anthony, who is making a strong bid for the Sixth Man of the Year award with his 15.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists, and converting a career-high 36.6 percent of his long-range attempts, as well as Moritz Wagner, brother of Franz, having a career-scoring year thus far, the Magic have not only a young, talented roster, but one that is perhaps much deeper than many had expected.

As a result of their organically-built young core, their 14-7 winning record sees them currently occupying the third seed in the Eastern Conference, just one and a half games behind the number-one seeded Boston Celtics. To put that into context, last year they had the sixth-worst record in the entire NBA, winning only 34 games. The resurgence of the Orlando Magic is only just beginning, and they are surely optimistic that, together, they can build from here and make it to the post-season once again, something which has evaded them for a very long time.

'Optimistic' Magic ‘are a playoff team’

While he believed that it would be ‘a little bit optimistic’ to think that the Magic would be a playoff-caliber team coming into the 2023-24 campaign, Medina now believes that their young roster have so far proven themselves to be deserving of such a label. The journalist goes on to argue that this is because of their roster construction being made up of young players who, albeit inexperienced, know what it takes to win.

“They have a really good combination of young players that know what it takes to win. They seem to have a real workman-like mentality about things, but, at the same time, they're benefiting from the fact that they're a young team. They're fast, they're going up and down the floor, they wear teams out, and I thought at the beginning of the season, it might be a little bit optimistic to think that they're a playoff team, but I think that they are a playoff team.”

Casting spells on defense

Defensive rating: 109.3, 3rd-best in the NBA

Just like magic, Orlando have taken a significant leap on defense, where their defensive rating of 109.3 ranks third-best in the NBA, behind the top of the West, the Minnesota Timberwolves (106.7), and one of their biggest Eastern Conference rivals, the Boston Celtics (108.2). That is a tremendous turnaround considering their 113.3-rated defense was marked as the sixth-worst in the league just a season ago, and they have made few additions over the off-season in terms of their roster construction, showing that their improvements largely align with team continuity.

Orlando Magic - 2023-24 NBA Season Statistics Rank Points per game 114.3 15th Opponents points per game 110.0 6th Offensive rating 113.7 15th Defensive rating 109.3 3rd Net rating 4.4 6th

Breaking down their defensive metrics, the Magic grab almost three quarters of rebounds on defense, as evidenced by their 73.2 defensive rebound percentage, the fourth-best in the league. As well, Orlando have seen a huge surge in their number of steals per game, currently averaging 8.8 steals, fourth-most in the league, significantly up from their 7.4 steals the season prior. As a result, this leads to them scoring 17.2 percent of their total points off of turnovers, the fourth-highest mark in the NBA, scoring an average of 19.7 points a game, with the Chicago Bulls the only team who average more, scoring 20.0 points.

Orlando Magic - Defensive Dashboard Statistics League Rank Defensive field goal % 47.2 18th 2-point field goal % 53.5 16th 3-point field goal % 36.7 19th Within 10 ft. 58.9 18th

While they allow the sixth-most opposition points off of their own turnovers, 17.8 points, Orlando force the second-most opposition turnovers, 16.4, behind only the Portland Trail Blazers (16.9). Additionally, they are the seventh-best team in the league in limiting second-chance opposition points, allowing a mere 12.5 points per game. On the flip side, though, the Magic are one of the best teams in the league when it comes to scoring on second chance points of their own, averaging 17.2 points per game, the second-most behind the Utah Jazz (18.3 points per game).

This combination of defense transitioning into offense is a large part of why the Floridian team are one of the top teams in the East, as well as their young core growing in confidence amid their increased time spent together developing their chemistry, and thus they could be considered as a threatening team around the NBA. Should the Orlando Magic continue on this path of significant improvement, they may well be one of the teams to keep a close eye on toward the latter stages of the regular season as they seek the opportunity of getting a chance to win a playoff series for the first time since 2010.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.