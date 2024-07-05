Highlights The Orlando Magic sign Franz Wagner to a 5-year, $224M extension.

The Orlando Magic have had quite a successful off-season so far, as they attempt to build on their breakout 47-win 2024 campaign and try to put together a true contending roster in the Eastern Conference. Orlando has improved by 25 wins in just the past two years, going from a 22-win 2022 to last season's stellar 47-35 record, but the next jump to true championship quality is always the hardest one.

They have thrived so far this summer, adding two-way sharpshooter Kentavious Caldwell-Pope from the Denver Nuggets, who is a proven winner and will add championship experience to this squad as well as fill a gaping offensive need. Orlando also retained Goga Bitadze, Moritz Wagner, Jonathan Isaac, and Gary Harris from last year's team, while only losing Joe Ingles to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On July 5th, Orlando made its latest great move by inking their 22-year-old star wing Franz Wagner to a 5-year, $224M extension, locking down their blossoming cornerstone for the next half-decade next to Paolo Banchero, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Orlando has done all the right things, and now it is time for Wagner to step up and prove he can be their guy.

Magic Secure Their Future With Wagner and Banchero

Franz has a lot of improvements to make but has unlimited potential

Securing their future wing pairing for many seasons to come is an excellent decision by the Magic, as the Boston Celtics just proved what a two-way partnership at the forward spot can do for a franchise over the long term. Once Banchero is extended, this will be Orlando's reality for at least a half-decade, which is very exciting for Magic fans.

However, while Wagner has already proven to be a very good young player, he has several aspects of his game he needs to improve if he wants to join Banchero at the level it requires to bring home a trophy. The biggest change he must make is reversing his downward three-point shooting trend that bottomed out in 2023-24, where he dropped a startling eight percent from deep.

His shooting weaknesses will always put a cap on Orlando's offensive ceiling if he doesn't improve, as allowing your opponent to help off your second-best player is a recipe for instant playoff disaster. This issue surfaced in a big way in Orlando's excruciating seven-game loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where Wagner struggled mightily to hit any kind of jumper, culminating in a nightmare 1-15 showing from the field in Game 7.

Franz Wagner Shooting Stats Year 3P% TS% PPG FT% 2021-22 35.4% 55.9% 15.2 86.3% 2022-23 36.1% 58.9% 18.6 84.2% 2023-24 28.1% 57.5% 19.7 85.0% 2024 Playoffs 26.5% 53.9% 18.9 88.6%

If Wagner doesn't return to his rookie form from deep, he will always be too easy for opposing teams to guard in the postseason and will hurt Banchero's chances of reaching his full potential. If he can put his terrible 2024 slump behind him, as well as develop as a decision-maker and defender, the Magic can be a true title contender as soon as next year.