Heading into Tuesday's Game 5, the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers are tied up in their first-round series at 2-2. Both clubs have notched wins at home, with the Eastern Conference's No. 4 seed in Cleveland winning the first two games and the No. 5 seed in Orlando coming up with victories in Games 3 and 4.

In the last two games, though, Orlando has really blasted Cleveland, and the games have been out of hand for long durations of the second half. As a result, Paolo Banchero and Orlando should be a confident team going into Cleveland and looking onward in the series.

The Magic's role players, such as Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Isaac and Cole Anthony, stepped up, and it's clear their home games could be launch pads for this young group. But one thing, in particular, has jumped out from the series thus far, and that's been the play of the Magic's No. 2 player.

One of the biggest takeaways from this first-round series, at least from a Magic perspective, has been how Franz Wagner has responded to the playoff spotlight.

Wagner's Playoff Career is Off to a Promising Start

Wagner has posted splits of 21.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per contest through four games, with a true shooting rate of 61.2 percent. In Orlando's dominant Game 4 win, Wagner had a 34-point, 13-rebound performance, and was one of the driving forces behind a huge third-quarter run as well. It was a tremendous game for the young forward, as he made 13 of his 17 shot attempts, and joined elite company historically in the process.

Wagner didn't have a memorable Game 2, as he went just five-for-17 from the field, and he had six turnovers in that contest. He did hit six of seven free throws in that game, though, and his play in Orlando's three other postseason games has been impressive, he can affect games in several ways in playoff hoops.

Franz Wagner Through Four Playoff Games Category Stats TS% 61.2% TREB 32 DREB% 18.8% FTM-A 17-21 AST 17 TOV 0 in Games 1, 3 and 4

While Wagner doesn't possess the physicality and strength as a driver and mid-post presence Paolo Banchero does, Wagner is a crafty on-ball player, and he's gotten more comfortable finding gaps to get into the paint.

He's utilized change-of-pace, subtle dribble moves, attacking off the catch and some pick-and-roll plays to generate quality looks, and as this series has progressed, he's seemed more and more comfortable. His on-ball versatility, use of his 6-foot-10 frame, and touch with both hands have led to Wagner shooting 24-of-43 (55.8 percent) from two-point range through four postseason games. Over the course of Game 1 and over time, he's found varying ways to convert inside the arc, even at some points against Evan Mobley in spurts, and as Wagner gets more playoff exposure, his interior feel should only get better.

Granted, with Wagner, there are going to be concerns about his three-point shooting, and he's still likely going to have ups and downs in that aspect of his game. In the regular season, he converted only 28.1 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc, and 29.3 percent of his catch-and-shoot deep attempts, per NBA.com's tracking data.

That being said, Wagner continued to demonstrate that despite his deep shooting woes, he's still going to make plays for himself and others consistently for Orlando, and that's carried over to the playoffs. He has connected on some key ones for the Magic early in the playoffs here as well, and if he can connect on some timely deep shots, that can still help him in other areas in games.

Along with the shot creation and rim pressure, Wagner has started to settle in more as a playmaking option for the Magic in this playoff setting. He again had a rough go of it in Game 2 against Cleveland, but in Games 1, 3, and 4, Wagner did not have a turnover, and he combined for 12 assists in Games 3 and 4.

Wagner has the requisite feel and vision to hit rollers and cutters after his dribble penetration, either after he's grabbed defensive rebounds and initiated or from a set offense. And as the series has worn on, he's found a balance in hitting interior threats and, at his size, he's made some quality feeds to weak and/or strong side shooters. Of course, whether those looks go in from Wagner and Banchero will be a key part of if Orlando wins, and/or advances to the second round, to mesh with their defense.

But regardless of whether the Magic can end up winning this series against Donovan Mitchell and Cleveland, Wagner's play in his first playoff experience as a 22-year-old with Orlando has been eye-opening. And he's got plenty of room to grow in years ahead, it seems.