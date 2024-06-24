Highlights Orlando Magic's surprising success in the 2023-24 playoffs highlights their potential as a rising team in the NBA.

Recruiting players like Paul George or Klay Thompson could transform the Magic into championship contenders.

Balancing roster changes with retaining the core players is crucial for the Magic to maintain their competitive edge.

Fresh off a season in which the Orlando Magic made a name for themselves as one of the NBA ’s rising teams, there is some hope and optimism that the organization can be active during the summer and bring in a star player to help bolster their young up-and-coming roster into genuine title challengers.

With reports linking the Magic to free agents including Paul George and Klay Thompson , league insider Mark Medina argues that if Orlando were to land either of these two players, that they would ‘instantly’ become championship contenders as early as next season.

A Team on the Rise

Reached the playoffs for only the third time in the past 10 seasons

The 2023-24 season was one filled with brimming success for the Magic as they reached the playoffs for just the third time in the last 10 seasons, having posted their best record since the 2010-11 season.

Their 47-35 record sealed them the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and clinched them the Southeast Division for the first time since the 2018-19 season, and they took the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers to a seven-game series thriller in the first-round, though they would go on to lose that pivotal contest.

Nonetheless, with nobody tipping them to be in Play-In tournament contention, let alone automatic qualification to the post-season, they were viewed by many to be one of the standout, and most surprising, teams in the Association this season.

A large part of their success was down to the breakout season of Paolo Banchero , who, in just his second season in the league, led the team in scoring, averaging 22.6 points per contest on 46/34/73 shooting splits, as well as dishing out a team-high 5.4 assists, and tallying 6.9 boards, tied for first with Wendell Carter Jr. , along with his partnership with Franz Wagner , who, over the course of the 2023-24 campaign, became a formidable duo.

Magic Young Core Player Age PPG FG% Contract Yrs. Left Paolo Banchero 21 22.6 45.5 2 Franz Wagner 22 19.7 48.2 1 Jalen Suggs 22 12.6 47.1 1 Cole Anthony 23 11.6 43.5 3

Having vastly outperformed expectations all year long, the Magic will be wanting to capitalize on this momentum, and thus, could decide to be active on the market during this summer’s off-season in an attempt to attract All-Star caliber players to join their young core and firmly establish themselves in title contention.

With a plethora of cap space pointing north of $50 million, Orlando could certainly target a max-level star, and have identified wing shooting as a key target area for improvement.

As such, they have recently been linked with veterans Klay Thompson , and Paul George , who both could be on their way out of their respective teams in the Golden State Warriors and L.A. Clippers , with Thompson an unrestricted free agent this summer, and growing uncertainty over whether George will decline his $41 million player option in favor of testing the market, or opt in and demand a trade away from Los Angeles.

Magic Need ‘Experienced Playoff Players’ To ‘Make It to the Next Level’

Medina makes the case that the Magic would immediately jump up to being considered as contenders if they were to land a player of George or Thompson’s caliber, but cautions that they cannot afford to ‘dilute’ their roster in order to have a star join the team, as it would dissipate the team’s core nucleus, and thus, their newly-established identity.

“They instantly become a contender in the East. They already made the playoffs and competed even with just a young, upcoming team, and they have a really good core of players outside of Paolo Banchero. It would make sense, from both a chemistry standpoint, and a salary cap standpoint, that they could get either of those players. Now, with that being said, the Magic can't dilute their roster so much that it's just one of those players and Paolo Banchero, and then all of a sudden it's veteran minimum guys. They still need to have some of their core and nucleus in place so they actually have a full team. But, the Magic, rightfully so, are operating under ‘no one's untouchable, except for Paolo’, and if they want to make it to the next level, you always need to have experienced playoff players, and Klay Thompson and Paul George certainly fit that bill.”

George or Thompson?

Both All-Stars would provide some much-needed scoring for the Magic

While Magic fans could certainly be dreaming of acquiring both All-Stars, whether that be via free agency or trade, there is a more realistic possibility that Orlando will only be able to lure in one of their two top targets, if at all.

While possessing completely different skill-sets, they share one common denominator: the ability to score at will.

For sharp-shooter Thompson, a new environment away from the one in which he has spent his entire 13-season professional career with could help him re-find his shooting stroke after a season full of career-lows, in which he averaged only 17.9 points on 43.2 percent shooting from the field and 38.7 percent from three-point distance, as well as grabbing 3.3 rebounds and dishing out 2.3 assists per contest.

Klay Thompson vs. Paul George - 2023-24 Shooting Efficiency Category Klay Thompson Paul George PTS FG% PTS FG% Drive 2.1 48.0 4.5 49.8 Catch-and-Shoot 8.9 38.5 7.0 46.2 Pull Up 4.4 44.4 7.0 40.8 Paint Touch 1.0 53.3 1.3 62.5

Simultaneously, this would almost certainly improve Orlando’s shooting, having ranked dead last in three-pointers made – 11.0 per game - and 24th in three-point percentage, having converted on only 35.2 percent of their shots last season.

But if George were to decide to move on to newer pastures, then there is an argument to be made that he is a ‘natural suitor’ for the Magic due to being one of the league’s best shot creators, where he also racked up a career-high 61.3 percent true shooting percentage averaging 22.6 points shooting at a 47/41/91 clip, along with 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

Both players have also exhibited their two-way prowess over the years, though as it pertains to this season in particular, nine-time All-Star George performed slightly better on the defensive side of the ball, albeit only ever so slightly, in which he held his opponents to 44.6 percent shooting overall, 2.6 percent fewer than their 47.2 percent field goal percentage.

Thompson, when the primary defender, held his opponents to 45.6 percent shooting, down from 47.7 percent from the field for a percentage points difference of 2.0 overall.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Klay Thompson has five games in which he has scored 40-plus points with two or fewer free-throw attempts. Only his current teammate, Steph Curry, has more (8).

Regardless of who the Magic either try to pursue, or who they are able to pursue, either player would be valuable in boosting the chances of an organization that hasn’t yielded much success in their franchise’s history.

Should they end up acquiring someone of Thompson and George’s caliber, and doing so without having to decimate their roster, then they would firmly soar up the standings as a team with a genuine shot of winning the Larry O’Brien trophy within the next few seasons.

As such, the future of the Orlando Magic looks to be very bright indeed, and there is certainly a lot to be optimistic about for this franchise going forward.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.