Highlights Jalen Suggs to focus on perimeter shooting and off-ball play in 2024-25.

Suggs' strong defense and playmaking set the tone for Orlando's success.

Orlando Magic's young forwards, Banchero and Wagner, contribute to their Eastern Conference rise.

The Orlando Magic got back in the thick of things in the Eastern Conference last season. Orlando had a 12-win improvement from the previous year and won 47 games in 2023-24.

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner look to be two of the game’s best young forwards, and the Magic’s stingy defense played a big role in them getting back to the NBA Playoffs.

One of the Magic’s top defenders is Jalen Suggs, who looks to be one of their top role contributors looking forward. Suggs’ ball pressure and tenacity on the defensive end set the tone for Orlando, and that should hold firm.

But, on the other end, his improving offensively could go a long way towards his own growth and the Magic taking another step forward in the 2024-25 campaign. His defense will still be crucial, and that will remain central to his impact; he just has to make further strides to be a true two-way guard.

Here are two points of emphasis for Suggs in his next season to come.

Building on His Perimeter Shooting

Suggs closed last regular season with strong from three

Suggs did make strides as a shooter last season, which should lead to fans being bullish on his two-way outlook.

He shot 39.7 percent from three-point range, but post-All-Star, he was feeling it more from three. In that time (a span of 25 games), Suggs shot 42.7 percent from beyond the arc, on an average of 4.7 attempts.

Suggs' 2023-24 Offensive Averages Category Stat PTS 12.6 3PT% 39.7% TS% 60.2%

To help make opponents pay for rotating to drives from players such as Banchero and Wagner, it’d be significant if Suggs can keep improving with his shot from range, and with his off-ball viability in the process.

Further, if Suggs can hone in on that part of his skill set, it’d pay off for him as a driver, in the same light. Suggs is an explosive athlete, and in the open floor, he’s so difficult for opponents to contain with his speed, quickness, and finishing abilities.

Suggs is a player who can make things happen to go to the basket and can take advantage of switches, but if he can establish himself more from range, that’d be huge. His progression as a catch-and-shoot threat will assuredly be something to keep a close eye on. And to his credit, Suggs connecting on 40.7 percent of his catch-and-shoot three-point attempts in last regular season, per NBA.com's shot tracking data, was a nice launch point for him to carry forward,

He again had a hot stretch post-All-Star as a perimeter shooter, and he did have his moments at times in Orlando’s close first-round loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Suggs had two games where he had 20-plus points in that Cleveland series, and he had 14.7 points and 3.3 assists per game in that series as a whole.

On the flip side, though, Suggs shot just 29.2 percent from three in that series, and 40.2 percent overall. He was getting to the free throw line, but there were struggles with jump shooting and playmaking, to some degree.

Needless to say, whether Suggs can keep making strides and build on his post-All-Star perimeter shooting/off-ball play will be something to watch for him in 2024-25. That’s a pivotal focal point for young guards.

Continue Setting the Tone Defensively

Suggs had a tremendous season defensively, and he has to keep setting the tone there

As was aforementioned, Suggs is one of Orlando’s best defenders. Over the past two seasons, in particular, he’s shined on that end of the floor, and he received his share of praise for his work there in the 2023-24 campaign. His efforts resulted in him being named All-Defense Second Team.

Suggs was firmly established as one of the game’s top defensive guards last year, and with how he was hounding opposing playmakers, along with length around him, that made it so tough to deal with Orlando’s defense.

Pertaining to Suggs’ defense, while he is not going to have the offensive splits of Banchero or Wagner, Suggs leads the way on the defensive end for Orlando.

Suggs is a pest on that end of the floor, and moving forward, his perimeter and pick-and-roll defense will be invaluable for the Magic. He’s so hard for opponents to get separation from, whether screens come or not, with his combination of lateral quickness and functional strength for a perimeter player.

In addition, his active hands led to both takeaways in the on and off-ball variety. With Suggs’ defensive IQ, toughness and constant activity, he’s quite the disruptor for the Magic defense, which ranked third in the league in defensive rating last season.

Suggs' Defensive Playmaking Splits in 2023-24 Category Stat STL 1.4 STL PER-36 1.9 STL% 2.6% BLK% 2.2%

Suggs’ strong and fast hands, in tandem with his anticipation, led to him registering 1.4 steals per outing and 1.9 steals per 36 minutes in 2023-24. As a constant threat in passing lanes and with his high hands, he also posted 2.5 deflections per game last season, per NBA.com's hustle data.

Going forward, while he clearly is an impressive defender already, it's imperative for Orlando's defense that Suggs keeps buying into being a defensive ace. He sets the tone for that unit, and should continue to do so.

With both ends of the floor in mind, though, next season, one should keep a watchful eye on these two key focus areas for Suggs in his fourth season, and a year when the Magic will aim to take another meaningful step forward.