The Orlando Magic were the surprise team of the Eastern Conference last season. In the middle of a rebuild, the Magic were not expected to make the playoffs, let alone wind up with the fifth seed in the East. Their season came to an end in the first round of the playoffs, where they lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games. Although their season ended in the first round, Orlando should be excited about their future after the season they just had.

The Magic do have some decisions to make this offseason. Markelle Fultz is a free agent, so Orlando has to decide if they want to bring him back or let him leave to open up more playing time for their overloaded backcourt. They also have a ton of cap space to either trade for a star player or sign one in free agency to put next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

Orlando also has to improve their offense, especially their three-point shooting. The Magic tied with the Detroit Pistons for last in the NBA in three-pointers made per game at just 11.0 per game. If they are able to sign or draft some outside shooters and pair them with one of the NBA's top five defenses, Orlando will be competing at the top of the East next season.

Orlando has two selections in the 2024 NBA Draft : #18 and #41. In the draft, they could look to add shooting and size to the roster. The Magic are clearly no longer rebuilding, and a good draft and free agency should have them ready to compete at the top of the league.

Here are the players that the Magic should target.

18th Overall Pick: Zach Edey (C, Purdue)

7-4 center who is a dominant inside scorer

Zach Edey will go down as one of the best college basketball players ever. The 7-4 center finished his college career by winning back-to-back Wooden Awards and came up just short of winning a national championship last season at Purdue.

Edey is a dominant and efficient inside scorer, averaging 25.2 points and shooting 62.3 percent from the field in 39 games last season. He is also a great rebounder and shot blocker thanks to his size. He grabbed 12.2 rebounds per game and blocked 2.2 shots per game last season. He also showed his improved shooting at the NBA Draft combine. This is one thing that Edey needed to work on to translate his game to the NBA.

Zach Edey Stats 2023-24 G 39 PPG 25.2 RPG 12.2 APG 2.0 BPG 2.2 FG% 62.3%

Although Edey is a dominant inside scorer and defender, he does lack athleticism and foot speed, which is critical in the NBA. If he is able to work on both of these aspects of his game as he did with his outside shooting, Edey may just be the not only the steal of the draft in the middle to the late first round, but he could be the best player out of a relatively weak draft class.

Edey is a perfect fit in Orlando. The Magic need to add size to their roster as their tallest player is Moritz Wagner, who is 6-11 and is the backup center. By drafting Edey, they would improve their size and become an even better defensive team, especially if he ends up in the starting lineup either next to Wendell Carter Jr. or replacing him as the starting center.

If Edey is also able to knock down shots from beyond the arc, he would also improve the Magic's lackluster three-point shooting. With the Magic drafting Edey, they may have found the best player in the draft class to add to their already great roster.

47th Overall Pick: PJ Hall (PF/C, Clemson)

6-8 forward who can score both inside and out

PJ Hall is a borderline first-round pick, but he could fall to the second round after not participating in the scrimmages during the draft combine. Hall is a great scorer in both the paint and from beyond the arc. Last season at Clemson, he averaged 18.3 points in 36 games while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from three. Hall is also a solid defender who blocked 1.4 shots per game last season.

PJ Hall Stats 2023-24 G 36 PPG 18.3 RPG 6.4 APG 1.4 BPG 1.4 FG% 48.8% 3PT% 31.5%

Hall does need to improve his outside shooting, but if he does, he would fit in perfectly off of the Orlando bench. He would add scoring to a team that needs it after struggling offensively last season. Although Hall is not the best defender, the Magic don't need him to be as they have a top-five defensive roster in the NBA. If Hall does fall this far down in the second round, Orlando may just find one of the best players in the second round.

The Orlando Magic's rebuild is over, and they are ready to compete at the top of the Eastern Conference. Two areas that they need to improve in this offseason are their size and outside shooting. By drafting Edey, they would add his 7-4 size and inside scoring. He also proved at the combine that he has worked on his outside shooting. By drafting Hall, they would add an undersized power forward who is a solid scorer, but could still improve his outside range. Expect the Magic to also be active in free agency and in the trade market to be back at the top of the East next season.