Highlights The Orlando Magic are just 1.5 games behind the 4th seed in the East, thanks to strong performances.

Young talents like Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, and Wendell Carter Jr. are blossoming, fueling a transformation into legitimate playoff contenders.

A sharpened game and mentality aid the Magic's success, putting an emphasis on serious preparation for the playoffs.

The Orlando Magic snapped a three-game skid on Saturday night en route to their 43rd win of the season.

After years of rebuilding, the Magic appear to have finally graduated from that purgatory period of mediocrity. Saturday night’s win came against the Memphis Grizzlies, who, granted, have lost the majority of their starters to injury and have therefore had a derailed campaign, but it signified the strength of the Magic.

Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, and Wendell Carter Jr. all put up 15 points each in the contest, with Carter Jr. also notching 13 rebounds. Orlando engaged in a 15-0 run during the first quarter, which saw Joe Engles hit 3 three-pointers.

Magic Are Moving Up

The Magic are in pursuit of the fourth seed in the East

The game raveled into a 118-88 blowout, and it moved the Magic just a game and a half behind the New York Knicks in the race for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Magic find themselves in fifth place currently, 1.5 games ahead of the Indiana Pacers and 2.5 games ahead of the Miami Heat. With eight games remaining, their pursuit of the fourth seed and home-court advantage against the Knicks (or whoever the 5th seed will be at that point) is in full force.

Saturday night’s win was the 43rd win of the season for Orlando, which is the most wins the franchise has achieved since the 2010-11 season, an indication of how below average they were for so long. In Saturday night’s game, they had seven players put up double figures.

But despite all of their winning this season, the rise of the Magic still comes as a surprise this season. Just last year, the team was in the midst of a rebuild and finished the season at 13th in the East at 34-48.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Prior to 2024, the Orlando Magic had not won 41 or more games in a season in thirteen years.

At the beginning of the 2023-24 NBA season, the Magic were projected to finish 41-32 – they have already broken that figure by two games, and seek to add more wins. They also possess a defensive rating of 111.3, which is the second-best in the entire league.

Mentality Change

The Magic have taken giant leaps forward due to player maturity

It is quite impressive to recognize the immense leap forward the franchise has taken in one season. Young talents such as All-Star Paolo Banchero, Suggs, Anthony, Carter Jr., and more have blossomed into legitimate NBA competitors, which has all but ended Orlando’s rebuild and transformed them into legitimate playoff contenders.

"Guys were planning their summers, guys weren’t necessarily taking the games as serious as we was supposed to, but now it's another season we're preparing for. We're sharpening our tools both offensively and defensively, and just being prepared for whoever we get in that first round. It's definitely a whole different vibe.” –Wendell Carter Jr. on changing mindsets this season

The team has taken the necessary leap forward by sharpening both their game and mentality, something that has come with the maturity of the players. They have proven this season that they are legitimate playoff contenders and any team facing them in the postseason would be foolish to sleep on them.

The Magic have played seven games in a row at home, where they are 26-12 this season. They will make it eight when they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. Regardless, their last eight games down the stretch will be crucial in determining the positioning of not only themselves but the rest of the Eastern Conference.