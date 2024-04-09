Highlights The Orlando Magic could potentially steal the No. 2 seed from the slumping Milwaukee Bucks.

The Magic have excelled defensively under head coach Jamahl Mosley, reinforcing their identity.

The Bucks are in the midst of their worst stretch this season and are in danger of losing the No. 2 seed to Orlando.

Anybody who predicted the Orlando Magic to finish as the No. 2 seed in their 2023-24 NBA season bingo cards would have been called 'crazy' back in October. Don't look now, but that might actually be in the cards as the regular season winds down.

The Magic have become one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season. Though they were expected to make a jump after they went 29-28 to end the 2022-23 regular season, not many thought they'd be competing for one of the top spots in the Eastern Conference.

Not after the Milwaukee Bucks acquired Damian Lillard in the offseason and paired him alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks, along with the Boston Celtics, were projected to be in a tier of their own this season. However, only the Celtics, who are already safely tucked in as the No. 1 seed in the East, were able to live up to expectations. Milwaukee, on the other hand, has fallen into a deep slump at the most unfortunate time of the season.

With the Bucks faltering and the Magic rising, there is a big chance that Orlando could take over Milwaukee as the No. 2 seed in the East when the dust clears on April 14th, the final day of the regular season.

Magic Have Established An Identity

Orlando is one of the best defensive teams in the NBA

The job that Jamahl Mosley has done for the Magic is nothing short of remarkable. The third-year head coach has turned this young, up-and-coming team into a defensive juggernaut. They have certainly embraced their identity as a group of gritty, scrappy, and defensive-minded guys. The numbers back them up as well.

The Magic are the No. 3 rated defense in the NBA, holding their opponents to 100.6 points per 100 possessions this season. They also do a great job defending the three-point shot — fourth in opponents' makes and ninth in opponents' percentage. Orlando is also elite in limiting second-chance opportunities and is the only team in the NBA holding their opponents to less than 40 rebounds per game.

Orlando Magic Defense and Hustle Stats Category Stat Rank DRTG 100.6 3rd OPP 3PM 11.4 4th OPP 3P% 35.6% 9th OPP PTS 2ND CHANCE 12.3 2nd OPP OREB 9.0 1st OPP REB 39.9 1st OPP TOV 15.7 2nd

Mosley has seemingly found a working formula for Orlando that has given them the most success this season. The Coach of the Year candidate has rolled out a starting five of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Jalen Suggs, and Gary Harris over the past month and a half. This unit has seemingly provided the Magic with a good blend of offense and defense that has helped them climb the standings through this crucial stretch of the season.

That lineup is arguably Orlando's most effective group on both sides of the floor. Since February 22, the day Mosley inserted the veteran Harris into the starting five, there have only been eight five-man groups that have played at least 200 minutes together and that includes Orlando's. Over this stretch, the Banchero-Wagner-Carter-Suggs-Harris unit has had a defensive rating of 104.0 and a net rating of 10.9, which are both third among those eight.

This suggests that the Magic have built chemistry and continuity over the last couple of months. This will be huge down the stretch of the season as they look to secure a top-2 berth in the Eastern Conference.

Bucks Are Faltering Down The Stretch

Milwaukee has lost six of its last seven games

Unlike the Magic, the Bucks are a team that is still searching for its identity. The fact that they haven't found one at this juncture of the regular season isn't a good sign for their championship aspirations.

As mentioned earlier, Milwaukee was highly expected to be one of the top contenders for the 2024 NBA Championship — and it very well still could be. In fact, they still have the third-highest odds of winning the NBA Finals, per FanDuel. But looking at the way they have performed, especially over the last couple of weeks, this team is far from being a championship-caliber team.

The pressure is beginning to mount for Doc Rivers and the Bucks. They are in the midst of their worst stretch of the season, and it could not have happened at a worse time. They have lost six of their last seven outings. What makes this slide worse is that three of their losses came against bottom-dwelling teams, who should have no business in beating a supposed title contender like Milwaukee.

The Bucks fired rookie coach Adrian Griffin earlier this year and brought in Rivers to get a more experienced voice to lead this team. But under Rivers, Milwaukee has gone just 15-17. The former Coach of the Year hasn't been able to fix Milwaukee's issues. The numbers suggest that the team's offense has slowed down and has dropped considerably.

Bucks Coach Comparison - 2023-24 NBA Season Stat Adrian Griffin Doc Rivers Record 30-13 15-17 ORTG 120.6 114.5 DRTG 116.8 113.4 NRTG 3.8 1.1 EFG% 57.8% 55.3% PACE 102.48 98.19

Though they've improved slightly on the other end, the Bucks still aren't shutting opposing teams down defensively. Their point of attack remains a weak point, which leaves their last line of defense vulnerable. Despite having two elite paint protectors in Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez, the Bucks rank 20th in opponent points in the paint.

Hall of Famer and four-time NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal recently went in on the Bucks amid their recent struggles and said they are not showing the effort and focus required to be a championship contender.

"Until they fix the effort and the focus, they can be bounced out the first round.”

With each of Milwaukee's last four games coming against a playoff team, this final stretch could make or break the Bucks' season. Not only could they lose their grip on the No. 2 seed, but this will give a good indication of whether the Bucks are true title contenders in the East.

Bucks and Magic Remaining Schedule

Milwaukee and Orlando are set to face each other two more times this season

The NBA's schedule-makers could not have mapped out the schedule any better with so many of the remaining games still having crucial playoff implications, including for the Bucks and the Magic. It seemed like they knew the script of how the regular season would boil down.

Both Milwaukee and Orlando have four games left on the docket. Coincidentally, two of those are against each other.

Bucks and Magic Remaining Schedule Date Orlando Magic Milwaukee Bucks April 9th @ Houston Rockets vs. Boston Celtics April 10th @ Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic April 12th @ Philadelphia 76ers @ Oklahoma City Thunder April 14th vs. Milwaukee Bucks @ Orlando Magic

Looking at the above, the Bucks have a tougher schedule with all of their games coming against playoff contenders. To make matters worse, the non-Magic games are against the Celtics, the best team in the league who they host on Tuesday night, and the Oklahoma City Thunder, a top-three team in the Western Conference.

The Magic have a challenging slate to close out the season as well, with three of them coming against postseason teams. One of those three, however, is against a Philadelphia 76ers squad that is still incorporating a recently returning Joel Embiid into the mix. Nonetheless, they do have a chance to officially tie the Bucks record-wise if they beat a Houston Rockets team that has hit a massive slump and has just been eliminated from postseason contention, and Milwaukee loses to the No. 1 seeded Celtics on Tuesday night.

Perhaps Milwaukee's advantage here with the remaining schedule is that three of Orlando's games are on the road, where the Magic are just 18-20 on the season. But if the battle for the East's No. 2 seed boils down to the last day of the regular season, Orlando will have the advantage as the Bucks-Magic finale will be held at the Kia Center.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Magic and Bucks are 1-1 in their season series. Milwaukee currently owns the tie-breaker with a 32-17 record against Eastern Conference teams, though Orlando is tailgating behind at 31-18.

The odds are certainly stacked against the Bucks, considering they have the hardest remaining schedule in the NBA, per Tankathon. Moreover, they are playing perhaps their worst basketball of the season as of late. It also does not help that Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to be feeling the effects of carrying this team all season long.

The fight for the No. 2 seed, however, isn't just a two-way race between Milwaukee and Orlando. The New York Knicks (46-32), Cleveland Cavaliers (46-33), and Indiana Pacers (45-34) are still right there with them and could potentially still grab the second seed.

This is certainly becoming one of the most heated playoff positioning battles in recent memory and the Bucks and Magic are right in the thick of the gauntlet.