It is fun to predict which blossoming NBA studs will break through to superstardom every season. There are several players who are on the precipice of greatness in 2024-25, and Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic is at the top of the list.

Banchero was an instant success in Orlando, winning Rookie of the Year in 2022-23 coming out of Duke University. He averaged 20.0 points per game while flashing playmaking and defensive potential.

His initial impression was so impressive that he was compared to a young but more well-rounded Carmelo Anthony , and he built on that with an All-Star sophomore campaign in 2023-24.

The Magic are looking to reach championship contention this season after a first-round exit last year, and Banchero will be the driving force.

Here are the cases for the third-year star to capture a trio of NBA awards.

The Case for an All-NBA Spot

Banchero was an All-Star at age 21 and should only get better in year three

Banchero had a successful campaign in 2023-24, showcasing his all-around talent as a scorer, passer, rebounder and defender for a Magic squad that surpassed expectations.

As the undisputed best player on a 47-win, fifth-seeded Orlando team, he was named to his first All-Star game in just his second year.

The 21-year-old posted averages of 22.6 points, 5.4 assists and 6.9 rebounds on 45.5 percent shooting from the field and 33.9 percent from three last season, making a huge jump in efficiency, playmaking and defensive performance.

Year three is usually a typical spot of massive growth for a player, and Banchero is in a great situation to take that leap.

After bringing back their entire rotation and signing a three-point sharpshooter in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope , the Magic are poised to compete as a dark horse to win the Eastern Conference.

Adding Caldwell-Pope should help create more space for Banchero than he had last year in Orlando's atrocious offense, which should improve his efficiency and give him another outlet to kick to.

Continued improvements by Franz Wagner , Cole Anthony , Jalen Suggs and others should further Banchero's opportunities to succeed as he joins the league's elite.

However, Orlando's star must make progress in his own game to reach an All-NBA level with the absurd amount of talent in today's league.

Paolo Banchero Areas to Improve (2023-24) Category Isolation PnR Ball-Handler Spot-Up Post-Up Stat 0.89 PPP 0.83 PPP 1.03 PPP 0.91 PPP Percentile 46th 46th 51st 38th

There are still LeBron James , Kevin Durant , Jayson Tatum , Kawhi Leonard , Giannis Antetokounmpo , Jimmy Butler , Jaylen Brown and several other stars competing for just six to eight All-NBA spots at the forward position.

It won't be easy, but Banchero can crack the list with growth in these areas as well as leading a winning Magic season.

The Case for Being an All-Star

Banchero should make the All-Star team again if he continues to improve

The All-Star game pits the 24 best players in the NBA for that season against each other, and Banchero has reached that stature by now. He satisfied all the criteria in year two, and will again in year three.

He is the most important player on a very good Magic team with championship aspirations (albeit a fringe contender). He should post great stats in the three main categories with high usage and is one of the league's most exciting players.

Banchero proved he was one of the NBA's most sought-after young cornerstones with a tremendous playoff performance against a stingy Cleveland Cavaliers defense despite brutal circumstances surrounding him.

Despite a lack of spacing and little scoring help from anyone else on the roster, Banchero averaged 27.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists on 45.6 percent shooting from the field and 40.0 from downtown in his first taste of postseason basketball.

At just 21 and on a squad almost entirely consisting of young guys with room to grow, plus the addition of one of the best role players in basketball in Caldwell-Pope, Banchero will get the perfect opportunity to once again carry Orlando to nearly 50 wins in the Eastern Conference.

If he takes another leap, as he did from his rookie to sophomore year, and has his Magic in contention in the East, he will undoubtedly earn All-Star honors once again.

Another Leap Coming From Banchero? Season PPG APG TS% 3P% 2022-23 20.0 3.7 52.9 29.8 2023-24 22.6 5.4 54.6 33.9 Change +2.6 +1.7 +1.7 +4.1

It will be a shock if Banchero misses out on an All-Star spot in 2024-25, and would likely signal that something has gone very wrong in Orlando.

The Case for Making an All-Defense Team

After a rough defensive rookie year, Banchero improved in 2023-24

The narrative surrounding Banchero entering the draft was that he was a great offensive player who struggled on the other end of the floor despite incredible defensive attributes.

The noise only got louder when he struggled to guard NBA talent as a rookie, but Banchero quieted some of the criticism with a solid defensive year in his second season.

While he still didn't blow anyone away, Banchero was a very functional part of the league's third-best defense and excelled in some areas to help Orlando boast a 110.8 defensive rating.

He no longer was an easy entry point in the paint for opponents to attack, learning to slide his feet and stay in front of ball-handlers better.

Banchero also found a way to use his tremendous length and athleticism to his benefit on the defensive end by becoming one of the league's best at contesting jump shots. Standing at 6-foot-10 with a ridiculous 7-foot-6 wingspan, the Duke product can easily bother shots even when he is slightly off-balance.

Banchero simply has to stay on his feet and contain opposing ball-handlers, and he will be an excellent on-ball defender.

Paolo Banchero Defensive Metrics 2023-24 Category (DFG%) 3P 15+ FT 5-9 FT 10-14 FT Stat 34.0 35.7 43.0 46.3 Playoff Stat 21.6 21.7 54.4 40.0

As you can see, Paolo was an elite defender against jump shooters. However, he struggled in rim protection situations, providing an opening for huge defensive improvement.

Similarly to fellow Duke alum Jayson Tatum , who showcased incredible help defense as a 6-foot-8 forward throughout the Boston Celtics playoff run when he was a key to their dominant defense, Banchero can use his athletic traits and size to be another stopper at the rim for Orlando.

The path to All-NBA defense for Banchero is simple: continue contesting jumpers at a high level, capitalize on his great potential as a help defender and anchor a top-three Magic defense once again.