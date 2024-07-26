Highlights Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic announced his presence as one of the NBA's next great forwards in his second season.

Though Banchero's ceiling and current talent level is through the roof, it has become increasingly more unlikely that despite his amazing skill, he'll never really be in contention to win the NBA MVP award throughout his career.

Since Banchero will be competing alongside a seemingly endless number of the league's best and brightest stars, he will likely be overshadowed by his contemporaries throughout his prime years as a player.

In the 2022 NBA Draft , the Orlando Magic selected Paolo Banchero with the first overall pick, happily welcoming aboard the standout freshman from Duke University. In his first season with Orlando, Banchero would adjust immediately to the competition at the next level, especially since his frame had been ready for the league since his high school days. The 6-foot-10, 250-pound rookie showed out in 2022-23, averaging 20 points and 6.9 rebounds to run away with the 2023 Rookie of the Year trophy.

In Banchero's sophomore season in 2023-24, he and his defensively sound supporting cast would propel his franchise back to the postseason as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. Banchero's 22.6 points on improved efficiency from both the field and the three-point line warranted his first career All-Star nod, cementing his status as the Conference's next big thing. Though the team would go on to lose to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round after a grueling seven-game series, Banchero gained invaluable playoff experience that will only help him as he moves forward on his journey.

Paolo Banchero Stats - 2023-24 Category Stat PTS 22.6 EFG% 49.7% 3PT% 33.9% PER 17.3

Heading into 2024-25, Banchero surely has his eyes set on the further improvement of himself and his team, but for him specifically, he may never be great enough to beat out his contemporaries for a certain honor. The Magic's newest franchise cornerstone has all the tools to become one of the best players in the entire league, but will he average certain box score totals that will sway the voters' attention enough to crown him the NBA MVP? Will his team in Orlando ever be successful enough to warrant him taking home the award? Could he ever attain the right narrative that would accompany the case he makes on the court?

Banchero's future competition for the award knows no bounds, as several previous winners will still be gunning for the distinction of the league's most valuable player for years to come, and new superstars will continue to make their cases as to why they should be the ones to receive it. In the coming decade-plus, Banchero could face issues with recognition for his talents, especially when it comes to the most prestigious regular season award the league has to offer.

Banchero's Most Notable Competition

Though Banchero possesses unlimited potential, he'll face worthy foes during his chase for MVP

If the general NBA world has learned anything about the NBA MVP award after the 2023-24 season, it's that the trophy is nearly impossible to attain if you don't accumulate historically significant numbers. Last season, Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks led the league in scoring with a ridiculous 33.9 points, dished out 9.8 assists, and grabbed 9.2 rebounds, an effort that earned him third-place in MVP voting.

Dončić, specifically, is one of Banchero's biggest hurdles to jump if he ever wants to be in contention for the award over the next decade. What makes Dončić so alluring to the basketball world is not just his ability to accumulate mind-boggling statistics each night, it's his personality and on-court charisma that carries him far as well. So far in Banchero's career, he's not been a player that stays in the news for any particular reason, a statement that could be argued as negative for his career, since any publicity is better than no publicity.

The second-place finisher in the MVP race from 2023-24, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder , scored 30.1 points on an incredible 63.6 percent true shooting as a guard, leading his team to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Gilgeous-Alexander had every reason to come away with the award. He possessed the personality of an MVP, he gained the narrative element through leading the league's youngest team to first place in their conference, and he had overwhelmingly impressive stats to back up his case. Even then, it still wasn't enough to beat the Denver Nuggets ' all-time great center, Nikola Jokic , meaning that Banchero would need to have an otherworldly season to even be considered by the voters.

Nikola Jokić Stats - 2023-24 Category Stat PTS 26.4 AST 9.0 TS% 65.0% PER 31.0

Even with those two still looking to put together a campaign worthy of consideration this season, names like Giannis Antetokounmpo , Jayson Tatum , and Anthony Edwards have still not entered the fold. Antetokounmpo fell out of the running in 2023-24 after arguably his best season yet, and Tatum was pushed out since his numbers weren't exactly representative of a real candidate despite him being the best player on a 64-win team with the Boston Celtics . While Edwards wasn't one of the main contenders last season, his incredible playoff run has set him up for grand expectations in 2024-25.

Team Success, Unique Ability, and Marketing a Superstar

Why Banchero may need a change of scenery to better his chance at receiving MVP recognition

No, it's not impossible to win the MVP award while playing for a small market team. Antetokounmpo won two in Milwaukee and Jokić has taken home three as a member of the Nuggets. Though recent NBA history depicts a landscape of MVP talent ranging far and wide across the association, those two franchises were just lucky enough to stumble upon some of the greatest players the game has ever seen. It's also not impossible that Banchero ascends to that level of stardom, but the chances are that a player from a team like the Magic will become a serious MVP frontrunner are slim, even with statistics on their side.

Paolo Banchero 2024-25 Stat Projections per 36 Min. Category Stat PTS 22.9 REB 7.3 3PT% 34.0% WS/48 Min. .077

What also makes Banchero's case a lot harder is that he's not necessarily a one-of-a-kind player that could ultimately define a generation. In any case, Banchero's build reminds many of LeBron James if he were an inch or so taller. Unlike recent MVP winners Jokić and Antetokounmpo, Banchero's play style is not game-changing.

Jokić's mix of generational passing ability the game has ever witnessed and a scoring sense that can be switched on and off at will make him a once-in-a-lifetime player. Antetokounmpo's mix of size, strength, length, and athleticism was another combination that no one had ever seen before, making it hard to vote against him once it came time to decide a winner. Now, Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs is the next player to enter the league that fits this description, making it even harder for Banchero to compete for the award for the entirety of his career.

It's worth it to emphasize that it's not impossible to succeed in Orlando, or to even make a deep postseason run as a member of the Magic, but it would be hard to convince the basketball world that Orlando would be the place to look for the NBA's Most Valuable Player. Through the regular season, despite how good his individual performances are, they will be overshadowed by the players that lead in popularity thanks to their franchise, as Damian Lillard 's time with the Portland Trail Blazers had shown throughout the 2010s.