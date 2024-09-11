Key Takeaways Paolo Banchero propelled the Magic to the playoffs for the first time since 2019-20 last year.

Banchero has upped his performance each of his two NBA seasons, averaging 22.6 points per game last season.

Comparing stats show Banchero is on track to join the NBA's top-10 players.

The Orlando Magic held the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft hostage. Paolo Banchero , Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith Jr. were the clear-cut top three prospects, but no one knew which of the three Orlando would select until the clock ran out and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver made the announcement.

In the end, Banchero's pedigree as a high school and college star, combined with his size, athleticism and upside, won out, and the Magic nabbed who they hoped would become their franchise player.

Two seasons in, it appears Orlando's secret decision was correct.

Banchero led the Magic to the postseason for the first time since 2019-20 and brought his team to within one game of winning a playoff series for the first time since 2009-10. He built on a regular-season performance that saw him earn his first All-Star berth with a playoff run that set him up to be a 2024-25 breakout star.

And break out he will — as in he's ready to put himself in the top tier of players in the entire NBA this season.

Paolo Banchero's Rise Toward Superstardom

The Magic's franchise forward is one of the NBA's best young stars

Close

During his first NBA campaign, Banchero averaged 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists. That was good enough to earn him Rookie of the Year honors.

Last season, he upped his averages to 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He made the All-Star team despite not turning 21 until partway through the year.

He's earned criticism in certain areas. He got better in his second season, but he still shot 45.5 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from three as Orlando's top offensive option. He's shown true playmaking skills, but he also turned the ball over 2.8 times as a rookie and 3.1 times last year.

Among all players 22 or younger, however, Banchero was fourth in the NBA in scoring during the regular season. He was also 11th in rebounding and fifth in assists, per NBA.com stats.

He then exploded during the playoffs, averaging 27.0 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 40.0 from deep on 5.7 attempts.

According to NBA.com, he became the second-youngest player in league history to have three 30-plus-point scoring performances in one series.

In Game 7, Banchero scored 38 points, 24 of which came in the first half.

Yet all arrows are still pointing up.

Paolo Banchero Is Ready to Become a Top-10 NBA Player

It's time for Orlando and its 21-year-old to take the next step