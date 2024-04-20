Despite a 97-83 Game 1 loss to the No. 4 seed Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Moseley and his team are not backing down. Following the loss, Moseley spoke about ensuring the team stays ready for the challenge and keeps their heads up.

“The way that the playoff series go, it’s going to be chippy. It’s going to be physical. It’s going to be jawing back and forth. And that’s okay, we embrace all of that. That’s who we are. We’re okay with the physical, we’re okay with the talking, we just have to make sure that we just continue our level of poise throughout the game and let our play do the talking.”

During the NBA regular season, both teams split the season series with two wins a piece. Despite Cleveland taking Game 1 in a rather convincing fashion, the Magic can recover from the loss and keep it a competitive series. Additionally, Moseley is well aware that a playoff series never truly starts until the home team loses its first game.

“Cleveland did their job…it doesn’t become a series until the home team loses.”

Moseley and the Magic will get another shot at stealing one on the road on Monday before the series moves to Orlando.

How the Magic Can Bounce Back

Orlando never led for a single second in the loss to Cleveland

The most jarring sight of the game was Orlando's horrific efficiency. In the game, the Magic shot 32.6 percent from the field, 21.6 percent from beyond the arc, and 63.3 percent from the free-throw line. Furthermore, outside of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, no other player on the team recorded over 13 points. To put this in perspective, the Cavaliers had four players record over 13 points, including Donovan Mitchell, who scored a game-high 30 points. For the Magic to recover from the loss and not go down 0-2 in the series, they must score the ball more efficiently.

Orlando Magic Regular Season Averages vs. Game 1 Stats Category Regular Season Game 1 Points 110.5 83 Rebounds 42.3 40 Assists 24.7 16 FG% 47.6% 32.6% 3FG% 35.2% 21.6%

However, despite losing the game, the Magic did pretty well defensively. In the loss, Orlando recorded 12 steals and seven blocks. Furthermore, they held the Cavaliers, who averaged 112.6 points per game during the regular season, to 97 points. While it wasn't the prettiest game by the team, there is a lot more to look at besides the final score.