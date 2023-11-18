Highlights The Orlando Magic's young team has impressed early in the season, with their maturity and professionalism standing out.

With their solid core of young players, including standout Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero, the Magic are showing signs of a successful rebuilding process.

While not considered top contenders, their team continuity and surprising start to the season could earn them a playoff spot in the competitive Eastern Conference.

Perhaps one of the early team standouts this season comes from the Eastern Conference, where the Orlando Magic are making some noise early on with their young team playing well beyond their years. As such, NBA writer Mark Medina deems them to look and be genuine playoff contenders, should they maintain their current performances, noting that their team maturity and professionalism is what sticks out the most.

Maintaining team continuity

For a number of years, it has been very clear that the Orlando Magic have been in a rebuilding process, and that process now looks as though it may be about to pay off. After their number one overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Paolo Banchero, had a standout year which led him to dominate the Rookie of the Year award voting, receiving 98 out of 100 first-place votes, and the consistent play of their two 2021 first-round lottery picks, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner, it is clear that the Florida-based team have begun to form a nice core of young up-and-coming players.

When you are a mid-to-low market team in the NBA, it is much more difficult to attract top, elite-level free agents to your organization, and that is no different for the Magic. During the off-season, they made only a few moves within their rotation, one of which was re-signing Moritz Wagner, brother of Franz, on a two-year, $16 million extension. The other was bringing in three-point specialist, Joe Ingles, after a lone season with the Milwaukee Bucks on a two-year, $22 million contract. However, how much of an impact on the court he will prove to be for this young team remains to be seen, as he is only a year removed from a torn ACL that he suffered back when he was with the Utah Jazz. However, it is the 10-year veteran’s locker-room experience which may prove to be most influential on this relatively inexperienced group as the season progresses.

Medina – Magic aren’t ‘contending favorites’ but have ‘continuity together’

Medina argues that while Orlando aren’t considered in the same realm as the contending favorites like that of the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers, with their team continuity and play beyond their years, the Magic could well make the playoffs in what would be the first time since the 2019-20 season.

“They're young, but they have continuity together and they're a very mature group. They're a young team, but they're also very professional. And so yeah, the Eastern Conference, it's stacked. We're not going to put them as any like contending favorites. But, they're a team that has a serious shot at making the playoffs as a sixth seed or through the play-in tournament.”

Surprising start to the season

With largely the same roster as last season, where the Magic finished 13th overall in the Eastern Conference with a 34-48 losing record, which was the sixth-worst in the NBA, they now look a lot better and have shocked many to start the season. This is largely as a result of their young core of Banchero, Wagner and Suggs, who have all looked extremely solid to start the year.

Orlando Magic record through first 12 games - 2023-24 season Win% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Net Rating .583 108.7 106.7 +2.0 League Ranking 12th 26th 2nd 10th All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Through the first 12 games of the season, last season’s Rookie of the Year is currently averaging 18.3 points on 45.2 percent field goal shooting and 38.9 percent from three, significantly up from last year’s three-point average where he shot only 29.8 from outside the perimeter. He is also dishing out a team-high 4.8 assists, while grabbing 7.1 rebounds. Similarly, the team’s leading scorer, Franz Wagner, is averaging 18.5 points, while also stuffing the stat sheet with 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 steals. They are also receiving some handy contributions from Suggs, who is leading the team in steals with 2.2 per game, and Jonathan Isaac, who is finally seeing some minutes, albeit reduced, on the court, and is leading the team with 1.4 blocks in 13.8 minutes per game.

What is perhaps most confusing about this Magic team, though, is that they are an outstanding team in the first-half, ranking third overall in the league on offense with a 117 offensive rating, while their 100 defense rating is the best in the league, which sees their +16.9 net rating also sit atop of the league standings as well. However, when it comes to the second half, the switch seems to completely flip, and they rank 29th overall in net rating with -14.4 as a result of their defense plummeting to 113.9 which is only good enough for 16th overall, while their offense falls to the worst in the league, 30th overall, with a rating of 99.4. As such, they only have a 7-5 record through their first 12 games, which sees them currently occupy the last remaining automatic playoff seed in the East. Despite this, though, they still currently boast the second-best overall defense in the league, behind only the Minnesota Timberwolves, with a defensive rating of 106.7.

It is evident that the Magic are a very good team for a while, and then as their games progress through the quarters, they significantly drop off. As to why that happens, it is unclear, but once they are able to navigate through that and develop their consistency across the stretch of the entire game, they could find that they win games more often than not. If they do, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they get a top-six seed for the playoffs, but there is still a long way to go yet before Magic fans can dream of returning to the postseason.

