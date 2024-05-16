Highlights Despite a strong regular season, the Orlando Magic's backcourt struggles in the playoffs resulted in an early elimination.

Drafting a point guard in the 2024 NBA draft could address the Magic's needs.

Kyshawn George could be a potential draft pick to provide depth at the point guard spot.

The future is bright for the Orlando Magic after a strong 47-35 finish. Good enough for the fifth seed, the Magic posted their best season since 2011 which saw them win 52 games.

With so much talent already on the Magic's roster, it's tough to determine potential areas for improvement.

But if the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs were any indication, one area that could use an upgrade is the point guard position. But with so few options in this year's draft, the Magic may have to trade up to get what they need.

Good But Not Enough

The playoffs proved the Magic's backcourt rotation needs work

Stocked with a rotation of three quality guards, the Magic has assembled a well-balanced team to complement their assortment of big men. Led by third-year guard, Jalen Suggs, the Magic had six guards who averaged more than 15 minutes per game during the regular season.

But out of those six guards, only two averaged more than ten points per game for the regular season. When the postseason is considered, only one guard averaged more than seven points per game.

Magic Guards' PPG Differential Player Regular Season PPG Playoff PPG Differential Jalen Suggs 12.6 14.7 +1.9 Cole Anthony 11.6 5.1 -6.5 Gary Harris 6.9 4.2 -2.7 Markelle Fultz 7.8 6.4 -1.4 Anthomy Black 4.6 3.0 -1.6

A backcourt whose strength is scoring raises some concerns when shots don't fall in the playoffs. These concerns become more relevant when the defensive woes of the backcourt are brought into focus.

In the seven games of round one, Cleveland Cavaliers guard, Donovan Mitchell, averaged 28.7 points per game on 56 percent shooting on 2-point field goals.

A combination of speed and strength proved to be too much for the young backcourt of the Magic.

Sure, the Magic have young defensive specialist Anthony Black. The same player the Magic selected sixth overall in the 2023 draft. But Black saw his minutes shrink from 16.9 in the regular season to 5.5 in the playoffs. This could highlight the staff's lack of trust for Black at this point in his career.

The Magic also ranked 28th in the league in assists per game. Not only are they struggling to stop elite guards in the playoffs, but they are failing to move the ball efficiently for a team with so many scoring options on the frontcourt.

These issues the Magic have with opposing guards do not stop with the Cavaliers. Teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, and the New York Knicks all have All-Star caliber guards who would give the Magic trouble.

So, as the off-season approaches, one possible solution for the Magic is to draft a guard in the 2024 draft.

Help Needed

The 2024 Draft can provide the help the Magic needs

When it comes to team needs and available talent, the Magic's options in the draft are limited. What is considered one of the weaker drafts in recent years, the depth at the point guard position could cause problems when solidifying their backcourt.

With pick 18, Kyshawn George from Miami (FL) would be a fit for the current roster. A true point guard, George's length allows him to impact the game on both ends of the floor. At six-foot-eight. George would give the Magic unrivaled length at the point guard spot.

Kyshawn George Stats Category Statistics PPG 7.6 APG 2.2 3pt FG% 40.8% SPG 0.9 BPG 0.4 Height 6'8" or 2.03 meters

While not an elite defender, George uses his length to disrupt shots and compile blocks. And on offense, George can handle the ball and distribute in a way that doesn't slow down the offense, important for a team with so many offensive weapons.

For as many tools as George has, he is also raw. Alternating between starting and bench roles could be a sign that George still has ample room to grow and may need time to do so.

However, if the Magic wishes to add a guard who can contribute immediately, they may have to trade up. One player who is an option is UCONN's Stephon Castle, who averaged 7.4 assists last year and plays exceptional defense. He isn't a polished scorer, but the Magic already have guards who can score.

Moving up to select Castle would cost far less than moving into the top 10 to select a player like Rob Dillingham from Kentucky, who is projected to be selected fourth overall.

Like a few other teams to face first-round exits in this year's playoffs, the Magic is in need of a true point guard. Not someone who shoots first or is an undersized shooting guard. No, the Magic needs someone to move the ball efficiently while excelling on the defensive end. And because of that, the Magic may select a point guard in this year's draft, even if they must trade up to do so.