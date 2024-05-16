Highlights The Orlando Magic's young core's development is propelling them back to relevance after a decade of struggles.

Strong roster balance and defensive focus set up the Magic for postseason success in the weak Eastern Conference.

Consideration for a point guard upgrade and maintaining key players could elevate the Magic to title contention next season.

It wasn't just the 47-35 record the Orlando Magic secured for the 2024 season that has led some to believe they have a bright future. No, just as important is the way they won and how it translates to postseason success.

With a deep backcourt and a talented frontcourt, the Magic have a well-rounded roster designed to attack and defend multiple areas of the court.

And as the offseason gets underway, the Magic should move in the way of a team that expects to be in title contention next year.

Back on Track

The Magic have the pieces to be relevant for the first time in over a decade

Not since the days of Dwight Howard has the Magic seen such a stockpile of talent. Led by 2022 first-overall selection, Paolo Banchero , the Magic earned their best record since 2011, one year removed from an Eastern Conference Finals appearance. It was also the last year of a four-year streak of 50-plus wins.

However, things would decline and stay that way for over half a decade. A six-year streak of 35 or fewer wins means high draft picks. Draft picks the Magic hit on from the years of 2020-2022.

During that span, the Magic drafted Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, and Franz Wagner. A stretch that would prove pivotal in building a young core for the Magic. All four players averaged more than 11 points per game on the season, and all four played more than 22 minutes a game each.

Magic Young Core Player Age PPG MPG Contract Yrs. Left Paolo Banchero 21 22.6 35.0 2 Franz Wagner 22 19.7 32.5 1 Jalen Suggs 22 12.6 27.0 1 Cole Anthony 23 11.6 22.4 3

Not only have their young players developed well, but veteran players once plagued by injuries have found health and success recently.

Selected sixth overall in 2017, Jonathan Isaac came into the league as a long, versatile defender with plus athleticism. But two major knee injuries would significantly limit his playing time, only playing in sixty games once in his career and missing the 2021–2022 seasons.

But Isaac is healthy now and is averaging 2.8 blocks and 1.7 steals per 36 minutes. His exceptional defense and Suggs' emergence as an elite perimeter defender are a few reasons why the Magic ranked second in the league in defensive ratings.

This is by design for head coach Jamahl Mosley. A former defensive assistant for the Dallas Mavericks, Mosley has brought a strong defensive identity to Orlando. And defense travels, especially in the playoffs.

The Path of Least Resistance

A weaker Eastern Conference could prove fruitful for Magic

Unlike their counterparts in the West, those in the Eastern Conference have a much more favorable path to the Finals.

While the Magic may not have the same top-end talent as a team like the Philadelphia 76ers or Indiana Pacers , they do have a deep roster that plays well together.

After pushing the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games, the young Magic gained the necessary experience young teams need to take the next step in the playoffs.

Eastern Conference Bottom 4 Playoff Seeds Team Age Defensive Ranking Orlando Magic 24.7 2 Indiana Pacers 26.1 27 Philadelphia 76ers 28.7 11 Miami Heat 27.7 5

Although teams in the east present more favorable matchups for the Magic, they must consider adding a noteworthy point guard to help with the guards of the Cavaliers, New York Knicks , or any of the other teams with exceptional guard play.

Their cap space should be reserved for resigning key pieces. However, the Magic should consider trading up for a player like UCONN's Stephon Castle.

Although they are young, teams like the Minnesota Timberwolves have shown that young teams can make a run. And because of that, the young and talented Magic should be in title contention next year.