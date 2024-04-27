Highlights The Magic will look to take the early lead in Game 4, aiming to replicate the success they had in Game 3 against the Cavaliers.

The 2023-24 NBA playoff action continues this week. One of the games from today's slate features the Orlando Magic (48-37 SU, 52-33 ATS) hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers (50-35 SU, 40-43-2 ATS).

Here is a look at which squad has the edge in Game 4 of this first-round playoff series and why.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Game 3 Info When Saturday, April 27, 2024 Time 1:00 PM ET Where Kia Center Location Orlando, FL TV TNT

Magic vs. Cavaliers – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

Orlando is the slight favorite again heading into Game 4

The Magic looked lifeless in Games 1 and 2, scoring 83 and 86 points, respectively. But in Game 3, this group looked entirely different from the opening tip. Orlando held a 10-point lead after the first 12 minutes of action and led by 16 points at the break.

Then, the home team broke the game open in the third quarter, outscoring Cleveland to the tune of 35-16. When it was all said and done, the Magic rolled to a 121-83 victory, which was their first postseason win since 2020 and the first win on their home floor since 2011.

Paolo Banchero led the scoring barrage with 31 points on 13-for-26 shooting from the field and a 4-for-9 effort from distance. He also had 14 rebounds (seven on the offensive glass) and five assists.

Jalen Suggs — who totaled a combined 22 points on 6-for-21 shooting from the floor through the first two games — added 24 points, connecting on nine of his 11 attempts from the field. Franz Wager added 16 points and eight boards for a Magic team that shot 51.1 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from beyond the arc. Thanks to their improved shooting, the Magic handed the Cavaliers their worst postseason loss in franchise history.

“Nobody’s partying. We know we have to do the same thing on Saturday. Obviously, we’re proud of the win tonight. It is big for this group to get your first playoff win, but we want the whole series.” – Paolo Banchero

On the other side of the matchup, Cleveland was thoroughly outplayed in several areas. For example, we discussed how well Orlando shot the ball, but the same could not be said for the Cavaliers, as they shot 39 percent from the floor, while converting just eight of their 34 attempts from three-point range (23.5 percent). Orlando also enjoyed a 51-32 advantage on the glass, which resulted in 22 second-chance points for the home team.

These numbers, and the fact that Donovan Mitchell had his worst outing of the series (13 points on 6-for-16 shooting), resulted in an ugly loss for the Cavaliers team that seemed to be in total control of the series heading into Game 3. While Orlando looks to duplicate its scoring effort from Game 3, Cleveland hopes to clamp down on its opponent the way it did in Games 1 and 2.

Now that we have set the stage for this Game 4 showdown, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Cavaliers vs. Magic Picks

The Spread

The Orlando Magic opened as a 2.5-point underdog. However, that line has shifted to them being a two-point favorite. (per OddShark.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Cavaliers are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games.

The Magic are 2-5 ATS in their last seven outings.

Orlando is 2-4 ATS in its last six contests against Eastern Conference opponents.

In their last 14 April games, the Magic are just 4-10 against the spread.

The Magic are 28-11 against the spread as favorites. Additionally, in the 34 instances they were favored to win by two or more points, they are 24-10 against the spread. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers are 13-14 ATS this season as an underdog of two or more points.

Prediction: Orlando Magic (-2)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 202 points, but the line has recently moved to 201.5 points (per Pre-Game.com). Here is why going with the “under” is the smart choice.

The total has gone OVER 10 times in the Cavaliers' last 15 games.

10 times in the Cavaliers' last 15 games. In Orlando's last 10 matchups against Eastern Conference teams, the OVER total prevailed eight times.

total prevailed eight times. The OVER total is 6-2 in the Cavaliers' last eight games against Southeast Division opponents.

total is 6-2 in the Cavaliers' last eight games against Southeast Division opponents. Orlando and Cleveland average a combined 223.1 points per contest. That is 21.6 points more than the 201.5 total for this game.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged 218.6 points per game, which is 17.1 points higher than the 201.5 over/under total.

Prediction: OVER 201.5 points

Player Prop Bets

After totaling 53 points in Games 1 and 2, Donovan Mitchell scored just 13 points in Game 3. Since the Cavs will need a bounce-back performance from him to improve their chances of winning Game 4, he is the key player to watch for the road team. He currently has -105 odds of scoring more than 24.5 points and -115 odds of finishing with less than 24.5 points.

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

Mitchell is averaging 26.4 points per contest during the regular season and playoffs.

In six games against the Magic this season, Mitchell has averaged 24.7 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 22.0 points per outing.

points per outing. Mitchell has played against Eastern Conference teams 37 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 27.4 points per outing.

points per outing. In 14 matchups against Southeast Division opponents, the Cavaliers guard is averaging 25.6 points per game.

points per game. Over his last five outings, Mitchell has averaged 25.6 points and 5.4 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch.

points and assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup three times during that stretch. Prediction: Donovan Mitchell OVER 24.5 points

Paolo Banchero's 31-point performance in Game 3 was his best outing of the series thus far, making him the key player to watch for Orlando in Game 4. He currently has -115 odds of scoring more than 24.5 points and -105 odds of finishing with less than 24.5 points.

Do Banchero’s numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the regular season and playoffs, he is averaging 22.7 points per game in 83 appearances.

points per game in 83 appearances. In seven games against the Cavaliers this season (including the playoffs), Banchero has averaged 24.0 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 25.3 points per outing.

points per outing. Banchero has played against Eastern Conference teams 53 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 22.6 points per outing.

points per outing. In 15 matchups against Southeast Division opponents, Orlando's big man is averaging 21.9 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Banchero has averaged 24.8 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

points and rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch. Prediction: Paolo Banchero OVER 24.5 points

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Final Picks

The Spread: Orlando Magic (-2) OddShark

Orlando Magic (-2) OddShark Over/Under: UNDER 201.5 points (Pre-Game.com)

UNDER 201.5 points (Pre-Game.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Donovan Mitchell OVER 24.5 points

Donovan Mitchell OVER 24.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Paolo Banchero OVER 24.5 points