Paris Saint-Germain star Xavi Simons could be on his way out of the French capital in the transfer windows to come, according to reports - and the Dutchman has seemingly tempted the interest of Arsenal after some valiant performances for his country and on a loan spell at RB Leipzig.

With the Gunners being second in the Premier League table, alongside being in the top eight of the Champions League, they're an extremely attractive proposition for most players in Europe at present - and Simons could see that as a huge opportunity to go on and impress, develop and star in the English top-flight under Mikel Arteta, who is craving an extra addition to his forward ranks in the coming transfer windows.

Liverpool and Arsenal 'Probable' Destinations For Simons

The Dutch star has been in fine form for RB Leipzig

The report from The Athletic's David Ornstein states that there are options available to PSG for Simons, but no decisions have been made regarding his future, and much could change before the summer transfer window.

Simons will have two years on his contract at the end of the season, and there is zero indication of him looking to extend that deal, which means that PSG may be forced into a sale this summer to maximise their profits before his contract starts to run down. The Athletic state that sources close to the situation expect this to happen, with a move to either the Premier League or La Liga being predicted for the youngster.

Xavi Simons' Bundesliga statistics - RB Leipzig squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 16 2nd Goals 2 =4th Key Passes Per Game 2 3rd Shots Per Game 1.7 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.6 1st Match rating 7.31 1st

Arsenal and Liverpool are seen amongst the most probable destinations, though Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have all been credited with an interest in the 'superstar' - whilst Leipzig want to turn their loan into a permanent move. They do lack the budget to do so, but are trying to convince the star with their project - but they could be ousted by Bundesliga rivals Bayern, who Ornstein claims have been willing to pay up to €100million (£84million) previously, whilst Borussia Dortmund are also interested.

However, any move depends on Simons and PSG boss Luis Enrique. If the Spaniard wants to keep him and adapt his approach, or if Simons wants to return with the acceptance that he won't start, then he could stay. But PSG are viewing the situation as a 'golden opportunity'; they either keep a top talent, or sell him at a huge profit. Any deal would be in the next summer, with Simons only likely to return after suffering an ankle injury against Liverpool.

Simons Could Change PSG's Fortunes

The midfielder's creativity is being badly missed in Europe

Simons spent last season on loan at RB Leipzig and that was extended for the current campaign, with Enrique unable to offer him a starting place - but coaches and players' views can change - especially with PSG needing extra quality in the Champions League, with the French giants currently on just four points from five games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Xavi Simons has three goals in 24 caps for the Netherlands, including a EURO 2024 strike against England.

The French giants are currently in the elimination zone of the Champions League's newfound league phase table, and they need at least one win if they are to realistically even go level on points with those in the play-off zone - though with tough ties away to RB Salzburg and Stuttgart, sandwiched with a tricky clash against Manchester City, that could be difficult for the Ligue 1 leaders.

