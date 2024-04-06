Highlights Everton have other things higher on their agenda rather than thinking about sacking Sean Dyche.

Dyche is managing in tough conditions amid Everton's off-field struggles with PSR and points deductions.

The Toffees' last Premier League win came against Saturday's opponents Burnley back in mid-December.

Everton are barely keeping their head above water after facing a six-point deduction following their failure to meet the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSRs). The club are now floating just two places above the drop zone where they are four points clear of 18th-place Luton Town.

Sean Dyche’s future has been questioned recently with no top-flight win in almost four months for the club, but in his latest Q&A on Thursday afternoon, The Athletic reporter David Ornstein says the Toffees have “far more important” issues to be tackling rather than worrying about Dyche’s future.

Everton could be struck with a further points deduction in line with PSR rules, which could also result in their relegation. There is also a proposed takeover of the club, and this is all happening while they’re in the process of moving from Goodison Park - their home for 132 years - to a new location on Bramley-Moore Dock.

Dyche Managing in ‘Terrible Circumstances’ at Everton

Ornstein questions what more the former Burnley boss can do in the Everton dugout

Considering Everton’s off-field problems, Ornstein feels the Everton boss is working in almost impossible conditions this season, despite actually having a satisfactory season on the pitch. Without the points deduction, Everton would be comfortably clear of the drop zone in 14th place.

They have had a terrible run of late and have not won in 10 matches - a run stretching back to the end of January when they beat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup - and have lost five of those games. Understandably, Dyche’s role as manager has come under scrutiny, but Ornstein says that will be the last of Everton’s worries.

He said: “I think Everton have far more important matters to be focusing on than Dyche's future - notably the second PSR case, the proposed takeover and their Premier League survival.

“He has been managing in terrible circumstances and I doubt a change of manager is anywhere near the top of their agenda.

“I'm not even sure they could afford to sack him if they wanted to, given their financial predicament.”

Premier League Clubs Want ‘Luxury Tax’ Instead of Point Deductions

Clubs fear they will not be able to attract the world’s-best talent because of PSR rules

As well as Everton, Nottingham Forest were also struck with a points deduction - also for breaching PSR rules - that has threatened their status as a club in the English top-flight. Clubs are now reportedly considering scrapping point deductions for “luxury tax” in a bid to protect the division.

Of the 20 clubs in the Premier League, 17 are considered to be interested in a change to the rules, with only 14 votes needed for any potential proposals to be pushed through. One of the reasons clubs are in favour of dropping points deductions, is because they felt the four points taken from Forest and the initial 10 points deducted from Everton - which was later redacted to six - were too harsh and the PSR rules were not exercised in the way they were originally intended to be.

With fears that the Premier League could drop in quality because clubs will not be able to afford the best talent without breaching the financial rules, there could be fresh rules applied as early as next season.