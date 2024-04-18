Highlights Ruben Amorim is not a sure bet for the Liverpool job, according to David Ornstein.

Ruben Amorim is still the supposed runaway favourite to take over the soon-to-be-vacant Liverpool job after Jurgen Klopp announced his imminent exit earlier this season - but David Ornstein says that he is just one of many names that the Reds are looking at in anticipation of the German's departure.

The news that Klopp would be leaving Anfield came as a shock to many, with a nine-year spell bringing Liverpool back from being Europa League contenders to Champions League, Premier League and domestic cup winners in the process. But the club can't afford to dally; other teams in the league are already primed for next season and that could massively hinder the Reds should they dally on a deal. Amorim is one of the names that has been extensively linked but a deal isn't close, according to Ornstein - who says that he is merely one of many in the pipeline.

Ornstein: "Amorim Is Not a Shoo-In"

Amorim is admired by Liverpool but he is not at all their only choice

Whilst Amorim has impressed at Sporting, and there is a general lack of managers on the market for Liverpool to swoop for, Ornstein wrote in his Athletic Q+A on Thursday that he is by no means a shoo-in for the role. He said:

Amorim is in the mix, as has been well documented, but we're told he is not a shoo-in or a nailed-on first choice at this stage. Liverpool are said to be conducting a genuinely thorough and broad process that has also highlighted alternative candidates. Those involved in the search will be finishing due diligence on those candidates and from what I hear they should be in position to make more concrete advances on whoever emerges as their top target pretty soon. Incoming sporting director Richard Hughes and FSG CEO of football Michael Edwards, we're assured, won’t be afraid to look beyond the obvious names if others fit their criteria - and they're prepared to be brave over popular. As you can imagine, they'll be focusing on key criteria like the playing style and identity they want to see Liverpool produce under the new man, a brand of football that suits this squad and the way the club have recruited for a while now, an ability to connect with / energise / harness Liverpool's fanbase, strong data on player fitness and availability, and a good record for improving players and ensuring they fulfil and maintain their potential."

Amorim May Not be Liverpool's First Choice

Liverpool could go for other targets to manage them

Amorim's recent success for Sporting means that he is naturally one of the most sought-after bosses in Europe, given that he has already won one top-flight title and looks destined for another before his 40th birthday.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jurgen Klopp has only had three full seasons without a trophy - compared to five with a major trophy.

But a move for the talented young boss could go the other way. At such a young age and with little exposure to top competitions such as the Premier League or the Champions League, it would be a risk to take Amorim to Anfield when Liverpool could quite conceivably have had a quadruple this season.

With Liverpool chiefs daring to go for more unpopular opinions if they fit the style of the club more, it could leave Amorim in the dark and seeking a move elsewhere. Tottenham did the same with Ange Postecoglou and they are on the coattails of a place in the top four and Liverpool could follow suit at a more advanced level.

