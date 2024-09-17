David Ornstein has stated that Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou will keep his job in north London despite the derby day defeat to Arsenal on Sunday - claiming that the club will likely be fully behind the former Celtic boss to rebuild the club in the same way that Mikel Arteta did for the Gunners.

Gabriel's header in the second half proved the only goal of the game, and a failure to reply against their local enemy has left Tottenham on just four points from their opening four Premier League games and already with some catching up to do against European chasing sides. But whilst there has been discourse over fans being uninspired by the results on offer, Ornstein claims that Tottenham's board will have full faith in the Australian gaffer.

Ornstein: Postecoglou Criticism 'Not Replicated' by Club

The Australian boss has had his critics in recent days

Speaking on The Athletic FC's podcast on Monday, Ornstein stated that despite Tottenham fans being displeased with Postecoglou for the result against Arsenal, he believes the top brass in the white half of north London won't budge on their stance on keeping him. The Athletic journalist said:

"So this noise and understandable reaction from a lot of the public, and Spurs fans post the north London derby defeat, I suspect will not be replicated inside the club and in the hierarchy. "If they are fully behind Ange Postecoglou in the way that Arsenal were when Mikel Arteta was facing external pressure, then you'd like to think that in time, things will improve. "Whether it's in the way that Arsenal have, or better, or worse, we will have to wait and see."

Ange Postecoglou Could Look to Emulate Arteta

The Australian boss needs to be afforded time for a rebuild

Owners in the modern era can without doubt get wrapped up in the results-based, financially-driven side of the game - and managers at present are generally being afforded less time to fully develop and create a clear pathway for themselves, the club and the playing squad than they did in years gone by.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ange Postecoglou has managed 45 games in charge of Tottenham, winning 22 and drawing eight.

Arteta's reign at Arsenal is a rare example of allowing a manager time to settle down, block out the negative noises surrounding the club and get the foundations in place for a better future, which the Gunners are now absolutely being rewarded for.

Postecoglou will look to do the same at Tottenham. You can already see his plans for the future in north London with the likes of Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Wilson Odobert all being bought this summer. Signing three teenage players who will all play key roles for the club in months and years to come means that initial success is not paramount at Tottenham, and having failed to have won a major trophy for 16 years, the Aussie could be looking to change the tide by signing three prodigies who will undoubtedly become stars in three or more years' time.

Tottenham's failure to win major honours by signing older stars from across Europe hasn't entirely worked over the past decade, so by introducing younger players who will have time to integrate into a system, it will either see them develop into top-class players for Tottenham, or elsewhere for huge fees where Spurs can reinvest that money.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-09-24.