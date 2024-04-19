Highlights Ilia Topuria reveals Brian Ortega could be next in line for the title despite Max Holloway's epic win at UFC 300.

Holloway sensationally knocked out Justin Gaethje for the 'BMF' title in a lightweight bout but looks set to move back down to 145.

Topuria shocked the world at UFC 298 by defeating Alexander Volkanovski to win the 145-pound strap.

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria has hit back at Max Holloway and has revealed that Brian Ortega could be next in line for a crack at the 145-pound title.

Holloway is coming off one of the biggest wins of his UFC career after securing a last-gasp knockout victory against Justin Gaethje for the 'BMF' title at UFC 300.

Earlier this week, during an appearance on The MMA Hour, Topuria stated that he was only keen on 'Blessed' next if he put the 'BMF' title up for grabs, otherwise he's not interested in the fight.

In response, the former featherweight king said that it proves Topuria isn't ready to compete for that title, revealing to Jim Rome via MMA Fighting: “That’s not a very ‘BMF’ way to say it. A ‘BMF’ wouldn’t say, ‘I’m not going to fight this guy unless …’ That’s kind of un-‘BMF.’ Doesn’t sound ‘BMF’ the way he’s trying to demand it and saying, ‘I’m not going to fight.’ A ‘BMF’ fights whatever, fights whoever, whenever, any weight, any time, and that’s not a tone of a ‘BMF.’”

Related UFC Schedule 2024 All major UFC fights, dates, results and how to stream.

Featherweight King Ilia Topuria Hits Back at Max Holloway

He reveals Brian Ortega could be next in line for the 145-pound title

Following Holloway's interview with Rome, Topuria has now hit back at his claims and has revealed that Ortega could get the title shot over the Hawaiian. Posting to X - formerly known as Twitter, he said:

“The only thing questionable about me is whether I finish you by ko or submission. I just beat the guy that beat you not once, not twice, but 3 times. You now have the one thing that keeps you relevant and that would grant you a money fight, the BMF belt. I no longer fight for money but for legacy. Winning that belt while holding my title will cement me as the first. “The first to hold both belts. The first to knock out volk and what most certainly will happen when we fight, the first one to put you to sleep. Something to calm you down is this: God doesn’t shame anyone. You will have a worthy defeat against a champion who will be remembered for eternity. I decide who, when, and where. If you don’t like the terms I’m sure Ortega will oblige.”

Topuria, 27, is not short of options after he shocked the world following his stunning victory against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 298 to win the featherweight title. A rematch with Volk is a potential option, while Ortega put his name in contention for a shot at the belt following his recent win over Yair Rodriguez.

Related Ilia Topuria v Brian Ortega is the fight UFC have to make next Brian Ortega threw his hat in the ring to fight for the title against Ilia Topuria with his spectacular performance at UFC Mexico

What Next for Max Holloway

All the signs point towards a move back down to featherweight

After Topuria called Holloway 'an easy fight', the signs point towards 'Blessed' moving back down to his natural weight class and going head-to-head with the newly-crowned champion.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Holloway set the longest winning streak in UFC featherweight division history (13).

The Hawaiian fighter put together a 13-fight win streak with multiple title defences against the best of the best — Charles Oliveira, Jose Aldo, Brian Ortega, and Calvin Kattar, among others, during his time at 145.

During the UFC 300 post-fight press conference about staying in the lightweight division as opposed to moving back down to featherweight, Holloway said that he has more work to do in the 145-pound division. Therefore, an epic showdown with Topuria later this year seems very much on the cards.