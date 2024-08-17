It’s been a whirlwind year for Ryan Garcia. The talented boxer has amazing skill that has been constructed over decades, yet he continues to step out of line with wild behavior. Many hope for the best from the 25-year-old boxer as he has the opportunity to do something truly special in a time when fighting anybody is becoming more and more possible with the influence of boxing financier Turki Alalshikh. The Saudi boxing fanatic may even be at the forefront of promoting a fight with Garcia when he is eligible to enter the ring again in 2025.

Garcia still has eight-months left of his suspension which was handed down by the NYSAC following his controversial win – that was overturned to a no-contest – against Devin Haney because of failing a PED test. While boxing stays white-hot in what feels like big-time match-ups every weekend, Garcia will be in a prime position to pick one of many potential massive fights upon his return. In a sit-down interview with Shannon Sharpe, Garcia’s promoter and owner of Golden Boy Promotions, Oscar de la Hoya, listed three potential opponents for his boxer in 2025.

Vergil Ortiz

Boxing record: 22-0, Knockouts: 21, Best win: Serhii Bohachuk

The young ferocious Vergil Ortiz is coming off a hard-fought victory where he climbed back into his main event fight against Serhii Bohachuk to steal the decision at the end. Many have high hopes for the gritty Tex-Mex boxer, and a loss at this stage would put an immediate halt to those plans. Luckily, he has the heart of a lion and dug deep to get his hand raised.

Ortiz is true to his combat heritage as he seeks and destroys and is never in a boring fight. His razor-thin decision victory over Bohachuk was the first time Ortiz heard the final bell in his eight-year professional career. Needless to say, a potential fight against Garcia would be a bloodbath. It might bring the very best out of Garcia, who is still yet to participate in a high-level back and forth battle.

Terence Crawford

Boxing record: 41-0, Knockouts: 31 Knockouts, Best win: Errol Spence Jr

Though Terence Crawford has lost some momentum for a huge super middleweight fight with Canelo Alvarez following a competitive fight against Israil Madrimov, he is still in the driver’s seat for another big fight his next time out. It would be absolutely epic to see Garcia, a less seasoned veteran, take on a true master of his craft. Of course, Alalshikh would open up the wallet for this one.

While Crawford is much more selective and patient in his punching style, the younger California native may only need one opening to drop Crawford. It’s a fascinating fight not only because of the style of the two fighters' contrasting demeanors. Garcia gets boat loads of attention for all the wrong reasons, while Crawford is undefeated and one of the greatest boxers of this generation and can’t even sniff at the type of publicity that ‘King Ry’ receives.

Jaron Ennis

Boxing record: 32-0, Knockouts: 29, Best win: David Avanesyan

Last but certainly not least, is Jaron Ennis, a feared welterweight who is on the cusp of becoming a star in the sport. While many fighters will chase a name like Crawford in hopes of changing their lives and career dramatically should they beat the 41-0 boxer, nobody has Ennis’ name in their mouths. The Philadelphia native throws excellent combinations with no wasted motion right on target.

Ennis really stands out from Ortiz and Crawford because of his showmanship. Not just flashy shorts with tassels hanging from them, ‘Boots’ purely enjoys his job of putting a hurting on the man standing across from him. A fight against Garcia would be great theater at press conferences and on fight night, but unfortunately, no big-named fighter is ready for the high-risk fight against Ennis.