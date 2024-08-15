Former boxing world champion Oscar De La Hoya has taken aim at UFC CEO Dana White in a heated rant. One of the most heated rivalries in combat sports isn't between two fighters, but between the bosses of UFC and Golden Boy Promotions.

The tension and the animosity between De La Hoya and White has been growing for quite some time now. Both CEOs have been involved in many heated arguments on multiple occasions, and it appears that there is no sign of things cooling down at all.

De La Hoya claims that the rift between the pair began as a result of his interest in getting into MMA as a promoter. The boxing legend has been successful with Golden Boy Promotions and attempted to replicate that in Mixed Martial Arts.

The 51-year-old promoter's interest in MMA saw him book the trilogy bout between Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz in 2018 for his first event. The contest was heavily criticised by many, including White, who expressed his displeasure due to 'The Iceman' being past his prime.

De La Hoya Unloaded on the UFC CEO

The promoter didn't hold back

In the most recent segment of their ongoing rivalry, De La Hoya unloaded on White while speaking to Shannon Sharpe on his podcast.

“Yeah, we were cool. When I first thought about getting into MMA, I strongly felt that he just wanted to bury me, not have competition. He started talking shit about me. What does he talk about? The coke and the pantyhose? So what? 15 years ago, so what? And I don’t have friends. It’s absurd because I don’t even think about it."

De La Hoya also took aim at a recent incident involving White. Last year, a video emerged of the UFC president in a physical altercation with his wife during an argument on holiday in Mexico.

He later apologised, but De La Hoya used the incident to take a jibe at White when discussing their rift: "We’re in different sports, he does his thing, I do my thing. Just because I wanted to start a little competition, he gets all ‘let me scream louder.’

"When a guy slaps his wife in public, you know when his mom writes a book about him saying that he is a douche, his own mom? That’s all I have to say. I don’t have to say anything more."

Dana White's All-time Rant Aimed at De La Hoya

The UFC boss didn't hold back

In 2021, White embarked on a near 16-minute rant about De La Hoya when asked about his latest explosive exchange with the former champion boxer. The boxing promoter criticised UFC fighter pay in a post sent to Alexander Volkanovski after UFC 266.

White responded with what he vowed would be his final salvo in their ongoing war of words. “He is a lying, two-faced, hypocritical sack of sh**— and I hate him so much that I love to prove that he’s a lying, hypocritical, two-faced piece of sh**,” he told reporters.

He began by highlighting De Le Hoya’s 2018 foray into promoting MMA with a Golden Boy card between Liddell and Ortiz. The UFC boss read off a list of publicly available information regarding the salaries of the fighters who competed on that card.

“All the former UFC fighters who were on his card made more in their last [UFC] bout than they did for his event,” White said.

“Most of them made more in multiple or all of their UFC bouts, right? So 17 of the 22 fighters got less than the starting compensation in the UFC, the guys who fought on his MMA card. Now, where I’m going with this is this asshole, every time he opens his mouth, acts like, No. 1, ‘Oh, you’re not paying your fighters. Why are the fighters not being paid?’ And he acts like when he puts on an event, like he pays more than we do or something.

“Yeah, you pay f****** Canelo [Alvarez] a sh**load of money, who you couldn’t even hold on to, you couldn’t even keep. He f****** left you too, right? How about this: I have 650 fighters under contract. He had f****** one that mattered. He couldn’t keep him. Twelve of the 22 fighters got compensated less than what we pay kids on the Contender Series."