Mike Tyson will make his comeback to professional boxing against Jake Paul on the 20th of July in Arlington, Texas at the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. However, not everybody will be thrilled to see the heavyweight icon lace up the gloves again.

There will be a drastic age gap of 31 years when the two fighters meet, with Tyson being 58 years old and Jake Paul just 27 years old as the bell rings. That discrepancy is too much for ring legend - and Tyson's old pal - Oscar De La Hoya who has admitted he is hugely concerned about the fight.

Oscar De La Hoya 'Will Be Praying' for Mike Tyson as he fights Jake Paul

Many are concerned for Tyson's health after professional rules were confirmed

The controversial bout was recently sanctioned as a professional fight, despite many previous rumours suggesting it would be an exhibition contest. The fight will be contested at heavyweight with 14oz gloves, with a maximum of eight, two-minute rounds. Knockouts will be permitted, with the fight going to the judges’ scorecards if there is no stoppage.

While loyal Tyson fans hold out hope that their man's raw power and killer instinct will be enough to overcome ‘The Problem Child', some experienced combatants are far less enthusiastic - including De La Hoya. The former multi-weight world champion explained his fears over the fight to TMZ Sports.

"I'm gonna pray for Mike Tyson, 'cause I love Mike Tyson. I think Jake Paul, look, he's a real fighter. He really is. It's a dangerous fight. Mike Tyson, be careful, please."

Tyson made his boxing debut as an 18-year-old, defeating Hector Mercedes in under two minutes in March 1985. From there, he went on a brutal tear and defeated Trevor Berbick for the WBC heavyweight title at just 20 years of age. In his prime, the New-York-born banger was one of the most fearsome men on the planet, but those days are well behind him now.

However, for as much as De La Hoya doesn't want to see the fight with Paul, he doesn't believe it will tarnish Tyson's impressive legacy in the division. When asked about that possibility, Oscar replied: "No, Mike Tyson is cemented, legacy, forever. Mike Tyson will be the man forever."

In his novice career, Paul has fought his way to a 9-1 professional record. Although many of his opponents have had limited professional boxing experience, the YouTube sensation has at least proved that he has power in his hands by stopping six of those men. As a man nearing 60 years of age, questions will continue to be asked about whether Tyson should be allowed to compete in the contest. For now, at least, regulators in Texas are satisfied and one of the craziest boxing fights ever is set to go down in less than three months.